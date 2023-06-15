Why The Combat-Enhancing Drugs In Strange New Worlds S2E1 Don't Belong In The Star Trek Franchise

Contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 2, Episode 1 — "The Broken Circle"

Although peaceful cooperation has long been a central tenant of the United Federation of Planets in the "Star Trek" franchise, the organization does not avoid conflict entirely, with Starfleet Directive 010 allowing members to engage in battle after making "any and all attempts to ... achieve nonmilitary resolution." Indeed, the Klingon and Romulan Empires have both been frequent adversaries.

However, in Season 2, Episode 1 of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," Nurse Christine Chapel (Jess Bush) and Dr. M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun) inject themselves with a powerful substance that allows them to engage in hand-to-hand combat with and easily defeat several Klingon warriors. It's a jarring scene for the typically violence-averse franchise, with two people who are sworn healers letting their baser instincts take over. One might even argue that these combat-enhancing drugs don't belong in a "Star Trek" show at all.