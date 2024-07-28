What Star Trek: Deep Space Nine's Dr. Julian Bashir Actor Looks Like Today

With the number of injuries, deaths, and exotic alien conditions every major "Star Trek" ship and station inevitably has to deal with, the resident doctor is an instrumental part of any given series in the franchise. From DeForest Kelley's classic "Star Trek" doctor Leonard "Bones" McCoy to Doctor Phlox (John Billingsley) of "Star Trek: Enterprise" and his animal-themed treatment methods, the sick bay is invariably the place to go if you want to meet one of the wildest characters aboard a Starfleet station or vessel.

"Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" delivers with Dr. Julian Bashir, a genetically modified, super-smart human who has the potential to do essentially anything he desires — yet specifically wants the position of the titular space station's chief medical officer because his enhanced intellect means he's clever enough to know where the really interesting stuff happens.

As "Deep Space Nine" fans know, Dr. Bashir is played by Alexander Siddig, who remained with the show throughout its seven-season run. Since the series ended in 1999, it seems fair to assume that Siddig now looks quite different from those days. Let's find out what the actor looks like now, and whether there are any other notable shows or movies where "Star Trek" fans can find out more about the actor's career after "Deep Space Nine" ended.