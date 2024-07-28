What Star Trek: Deep Space Nine's Dr. Julian Bashir Actor Looks Like Today
With the number of injuries, deaths, and exotic alien conditions every major "Star Trek" ship and station inevitably has to deal with, the resident doctor is an instrumental part of any given series in the franchise. From DeForest Kelley's classic "Star Trek" doctor Leonard "Bones" McCoy to Doctor Phlox (John Billingsley) of "Star Trek: Enterprise" and his animal-themed treatment methods, the sick bay is invariably the place to go if you want to meet one of the wildest characters aboard a Starfleet station or vessel.
"Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" delivers with Dr. Julian Bashir, a genetically modified, super-smart human who has the potential to do essentially anything he desires — yet specifically wants the position of the titular space station's chief medical officer because his enhanced intellect means he's clever enough to know where the really interesting stuff happens.
As "Deep Space Nine" fans know, Dr. Bashir is played by Alexander Siddig, who remained with the show throughout its seven-season run. Since the series ended in 1999, it seems fair to assume that Siddig now looks quite different from those days. Let's find out what the actor looks like now, and whether there are any other notable shows or movies where "Star Trek" fans can find out more about the actor's career after "Deep Space Nine" ended.
Alexander Siddig has had a successful and diverse career
Alexander Siddig is still quite recognizable as the man who played Bashir, save for the neat grey beard he tends to rock these days. Fans have also had plenty of chances to see him during the post-"Deep Stage Nine" phase of his career, since he's kept pretty busy after leaving the show in 1999. Immediately after DS9, Siddig transitioned to movies and appeared in a series of major big-screen projects, like the survival thriller "Vertical Limit," the dragon fantasy film "Reign of Fire," Ridley Scott's historical epic "Kingdom of Heaven," and Stephen Gaghan's drama thriller "Syriana." He's also appeared in films like "Clash of the Titans" and "The Fifth Estate."
However, it's the small screen where Siddig has truly managed to shine. He portrayed Hamri Al-Assad in "24" Season 6, Dornish lord Doran Martell on "Game of Thrones," and Polly Gray's (Helen McCrory) romantic interest Ruben Oliver on "Peaky Blinders." He was part of the all-star cast of Fox's "Deep State" as Issouf Al Moktar and portrayed major villain Ra's al Ghul on "Gotham." This, of course, is just a small glimpse of Siddig's extensive résumé — but even so, he hasn't forgotten that he's an instrumental part of the untold truth of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." In fact, the actor has returned to voice Bashir in more than one "Star Trek" video game and continues to appreciate the sci-fi genre at large.
"I am drawn to the genre," Siddig told TrekMovie.com in 2020. "I'm sort of indebted to 'Star Trek,' and it's shaped me, although I started by doing historical dramas, but that seven years on 'Deep Space Nine' just turned me into a different person with a taste range that veers towards that stuff."