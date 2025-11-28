5 Feel-Good Star Trek Episodes That Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity

When "Star Trek" kicked off in 1966, it launched an expansive franchise that developed into multiple television series, 14 feature films, video games, novels, comics, and so much more. The earliest "Star Trek" episodes often dealt with sad and serious topics related to societal issues of the era. Because of this, so much of "Star Trek" is allegorical of issues surrounding gender, sexuality, race relations, politics, and war. That's not what you might call "feel-good," but even the original series didn't remain serious throughout its run.

There have been several feel-good episodes spread across most "Star Trek" shows that deviate from the format. These are the episodes that don't feature horrifying space plagues or life-or-death situations that seem hopeless. Instead, they delve into the franchise's lore, covering introspective issues that don't cause stress to the viewer. When they're done well, a feel-good episode of "Star Trek" can often take the lead as a series' best ever aired, and there are many to choose from.

Some might involve a story that looks back upon the earliest days of Starfleet. Others delve into a popular character's family and friends. Whatever the topic, there are more than enough feel-good episodes for fans to sit back and enjoy. These kinds of episodes are also great at pulling in new viewers, thanks to their lighthearted nature and well-written narratives. These are five of the best feel-good episodes from across the franchise, and they're organized in the order they aired on television.