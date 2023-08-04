Who Plays SpongeBob SqaurePants & Where Have You Seen Him In Live-Action?

"SpongeBob SquarePants" is one of the most iconic shows of all time, sporting one of the most memorable voice casts ever put on screen.

The animated series debuted on Nickelodeon in 1999 to critical acclaim and quickly became one of the network's most beloved shows. Over two decades later, "SpongeBob SquarePants" is a cultural behemoth and has become one of the world's most widely recognized multimedia franchises. There's "SpongeBob" theme park rides, theatrical films, and even a critically-acclaimed Tony-winning Broadway musical. Wherever you go in the world, audiences of all ages know who SpongeBob SquarePants is. But who is the voice behind SpongeBob?

The high-pitched, nasally voice behind everyone's favorite Krusty Krab employee is none other than Tom Kenny. The American voice actor continues to voice SpongeBob to this day, 20 years after he debuted as the character. Without Kenny's light-hearted, smile-inducing voice, it's hard to imagine "SpongeBob" being as popular and beloved as it currently is. Kenny has even played the character for SpongeBob's various cinematic outings. While speaking with Complex in 2021, Kenny opened up about how the franchise continues to stay relevant, and why he enjoys working on the yellow sponge so much. "[The show was] that rare harmonic convergence of a character that I loved immediately, a bunch of people that I loved working with, and it's stayed popular enough that we can keep on making new ones," Kenny said.

If all goes well, Kenny will continue to play SpongeBob for years to come. While Kenny is synonymous with his Bikini Bottom character, it's unfair classify the actor as a one-trick pony, as he boasts several live-action appearances to his name. There's an extremely strong chance that fans of "SpongeBob SquarePants" have seen the beloved actor in several live-action projects.