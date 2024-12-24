The 15 Longest-Running Reality Shows Of All Time

Some of the longest-running TV shows in history have been reality shows. Whether structured or unstructured, in competition format or not, it seems that there's something near-inexhaustible about a strong reality TV formula. A reality show that finds success early on and plays its cards right could go on playing for so many years as to settle into the back of cultural view and become an intrinsic part of the entertainment landscape — something tens of millions of people are guaranteed to watch year in, year out, so long as the usual, familiar goods are provided.

You may have at some point asked yourself what the record-setting reality shows are, as far as longevity goes. To sate your curiosity, we've compiled a list of the 15 longest-running American reality series of all time. A few ground rules: This list is measured by number of years on air as opposed to the number of seasons (which in turn is used as a tie-breaking criterion), and court shows like "Judge Judy" and "Divorce Court" — which can technically count as "reality shows" but are really more of their own separate thing — are excluded. Read on to find out which reality shows have endured for literal decades.