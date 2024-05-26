The Only Major Actors Still Alive From The Cast Of 2001: A Space Odyssey
By the end of the 1960s, filmmaker Stanley Kubrick was well on his way to assembling one of the most impressive filmographies of all time. Such titles as "The Killing," "Spartacus," and "Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb" had come and gone from theaters, each impressing moviegoers and critics alike in their own ways. Unsurprisingly, Kubrick's final feature of the decade, the brilliant yet confusing moment-filled "2001: A Space Odyssey," did the exact same thing in 1968, going on to become one of the most revered and influential works in cinematic history.
"2001: A Space Odyssey" is a fascinating movie that demands attention. In the titular year, humanity braves the stars. One such endeavor focused on examining a mysterious artifact known simply as the Monolith leads a group of space-farers and scientists into the coldness of space for the last time. During the voyage, their vessel's artificially intelligent computer, HAL 9000 (Douglas Rain), goes rogue, turning the trip into a fight for survival. It all amounts to an ending that remains widely discussed and debated almost 60 years after the science fiction epic first left audience members in awe.
Sadly, given the age of "2001," it's not surprising that there aren't many actors still alive to enjoy its enduring popularity. These are the only remaining major cast members as of this writing.
Keir Dullea (Dr. David Bowman)
In the relatively small "2001: A Space Odyssey" main cast, Keir Dullea is undoubtedly the headliner. In the film, he takes on the role of Dr. David Bowman, who is one of the astronauts tasked with piloting the Discovery spacecraft. Once the HAL 9000 computer goes haywire, killing Bowman's companions, the former scientist takes it upon himself to destroy the machine before it leads to his demise in the vacuum of space. In the end, he defeats HAL and enters the Monolith, going on to be reincarnated as the Star-Child.
In the wake of "2001," Dullea returned to the Bowman role for the lesser-known sequel "2010: The Year We Make Contact" from 1984. Outside of that franchise, though, the actor has participated in a range of projects. Among his many film efforts are the 1980 television movie adaptation of Aldous Huxley's "Brave New World," 2000's "The Audrey Hepburn Story," which chronicles the life of the titular Hollywood icon, and "Fahrenheit 451" from 2018, adapting the Ray Bradbury novel of the same name. Dullea, who is 87 years old at the time of writing, has also appeared on TV shows like "Law & Order" and "Halo," in addition to giving video game voice acting a try in 2023 via "Starfield."
Gary Lockwood (Dr. Frank Poole)
Alongside Keir Dullea for a reasonable portion of the runtime in "2001: A Space Odyssey" is stuntman-turned-actor Gary Lockwood as Dr. Frank Poole. He joins David Bowman aboard the Discovery and, in time, grows suspicious of HAL 9000. Sadly, his voicing such concerns ultimately leads to his end. Poole is killed when he exits the ship to replace the AE-35 unit. HAL attacks him while he's outside, severing his tether and causing his oxygen to deplete. By the time Bowman realizes what happened and attempts to rescue his fellow astronaut, Poole is already dead due to oxygen deprivation.
For the most part, Lockwood's post-"2001" career saw him take up tons of temporary gigs on TV programs. He boasts credits on "Mission: Impossible," "The Six Million Dollar Man," "Hawaii Five-O," and a show full of actors you forgot guest starred on it, "Murder, She Wrote," to name a few. As the 20th century wound down, however, his presence in the entertainment world began to diminish. His last small-screen appearance at the time of publication came in 1997 on "Dark Skies." In 2024, Lockwood — then 87 years old — appeared on an episode of the "Star Trek" themed podcast "Inglorious Treksperts," as he appeared in the 1966 "Star Trek: The Original Series" episode "Where No Man Has Gone Before" as Lieutenant Commander Gary Mitchell.
There's no denying that "2001: A Space Odyssey" is one of the best sci-fi movies of all time and an integral piece of film history. The work of Keir Dullea, Gary Lockwood, and all of those involved with its creation will be remembered and honored for many more generations to come.