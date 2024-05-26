The Only Major Actors Still Alive From The Cast Of 2001: A Space Odyssey

By the end of the 1960s, filmmaker Stanley Kubrick was well on his way to assembling one of the most impressive filmographies of all time. Such titles as "The Killing," "Spartacus," and "Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb" had come and gone from theaters, each impressing moviegoers and critics alike in their own ways. Unsurprisingly, Kubrick's final feature of the decade, the brilliant yet confusing moment-filled "2001: A Space Odyssey," did the exact same thing in 1968, going on to become one of the most revered and influential works in cinematic history.

"2001: A Space Odyssey" is a fascinating movie that demands attention. In the titular year, humanity braves the stars. One such endeavor focused on examining a mysterious artifact known simply as the Monolith leads a group of space-farers and scientists into the coldness of space for the last time. During the voyage, their vessel's artificially intelligent computer, HAL 9000 (Douglas Rain), goes rogue, turning the trip into a fight for survival. It all amounts to an ending that remains widely discussed and debated almost 60 years after the science fiction epic first left audience members in awe.

Sadly, given the age of "2001," it's not surprising that there aren't many actors still alive to enjoy its enduring popularity. These are the only remaining major cast members as of this writing.