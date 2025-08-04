Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Confirmed A Major Q Fan Theory

While plenty of Trekkies feel that "Star Trek: Discovery" made its share of glaring offenses in terms of contradicting long-established Trek canon, more recent Trek series, "Star Trek: Lower Decks" and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," have done a good job of rather impressively weaving in decades-old franchise lore and even ironing out a few potential plotholes that have come along through the years. "Strange New Worlds" provides the most recent example of this in Season 3's "Wedding Bell Blues," reaching way back into Trek canon and heavily implying confirmation of a long-held fan theory that the "Star Trek: The Original Series" legacy character Trelane, a rather impish quasi-omnipotent being with a flair for 18th-century 'fits, is a Q.

Although he is never actually referred to as "Trelane" in the series, Rhys Darby plays an omnipotent wedding planner with a similar flair for the 18th-century justacorps, that sassy, brocade-covered knee-length coat drip rocked by the likes of Alexander Hamilton. After spending the episode slicing and dicing up the Enterprise crew's reality into a Spock-Chapel wedding for his own entertainment, the planner starts having a full-fledged crash-out. That is, until he is interrupted by his "Dad," an energy force voiced by Q actor John de Lancie, who chastises him for his naughty shenanigans just as Trelane's parents do at the end of the "TOS" episode "The Squire of Gothos."

Despite the episode never fully spelling it out onscreen, "SNW" executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers affirmed the connection to TV Insider, with Goldsman calling it a "very smart piece of head canon that we now have absorbed into canon gratefully." This reveal, which one fan called an "INSANE LORE drop" in a Reddit post, has left many Trek fans positively giddy at the implications.