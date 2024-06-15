The Star Trek Character With The Highest Kill Count

Take a quick glance, and "Star Trek" may seem like a relatively peaceful franchise with heroes who often make a point of at least trying to defuse dangerous situations with diplomacy. However, the intention to keep things civil doesn't always mean things stay that way. Several "Star Trek" characters have amassed an astonishingly large kill count over the course of the franchise, and one particular seemingly unassuming figure is the deadliest of them all.

According to the "Star Trek" fandom wiki, this extremely dubious honor goes to Kevin Uxbridge (John Anderson), an elderly human botanist whom viewers meet in "Star Trek: The Next Generation" Season 3, Episode 3, "The Survivors." Kevin is directly responsible for the deaths of no less than 50 billion sentient beings. In fact, he ends the entire Husnock civilization with a single angry thought.

As this implies, there's more to Kevin than meets the eye. The crew of the USS Enterprise-D meets him and his wife, Rishon (Anne Haney), on Rana IV, living in their cozy home amidst the otherwise completely wrecked planet. The Enterprise crew eventually finds out that Kevin is secretly a hugely powerful pacifist being known as a Douwd. Long before the events of the episode, he took human form, married Rishon, and eventually moved to Rana IV before the Husnock attacked. After his non-violent illusions and deceptions failed to deter the invaders and they killed everyone else on the planet — including Rishon — he became furious and killed every Husnock in existence. After remaking Rishon, he continues to live on the destroyed planet with his secret guilt and shame.