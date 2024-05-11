Star Trek Isn't Allowed To Use One Three-Letter Word - Here's Why

Star Trek has been around since 1966, and it's still regarded as one of the best sci-fi franchises in the game. There are many reasons for its success and longevity, but one of the main ones is hiring creators who are serious about playing by the rules. Actor Jason Isaacs learned all about the property's strict edicts when he tried to ad-lib the word "God" while filming a "Star Trek: Discovery" scene, only to have it shut down by writer Kirsten Beyer.

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Beyer explained that references to the Almighty are banned since Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry wanted the franchise to depict a future where religion is obsolete due to scientific advancements. During the interview, she revealed that Isaac dropping an F-bomb would have been more acceptable than him mentioning God.

Of course, this isn't the first time words have been banned from the Star Trek franchise. The mention of "Spock" caused a behind-the-scenes fight on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," but the producers eventually allowed references to the famous Vulcan. Similarly, the creators of "Star Trek: Discovery" changed their stance on the word "God," as one creative was fine with it.