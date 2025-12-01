All 8 Christmas Episodes Of Gilmore Girls, Ranked
Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and set in the cozy (and fictional) Connecticut hamlet of Stars Hollow, "Gilmore Girls" has amassed a humongous fanbase thanks to streaming and a reboot series since its original run on the WB (and the CW), which ran from 2000 to 2007 and spanned seven seasons. Within those seven seasons and the aforementioned reboot series, "Gilmore Girls" contains a number of holiday episodes, including some great entries chronicling Thanksgiving and Valentine's Day ... but what about its Christmas episodes?
Let's back up for one second. The titular Gilmore girls, young mom Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and her precocious teen daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel), are the focus of the series (if you want to count Kelly Bishop's imperious and hilarious Emily Gilmore as the third Gilmore girl, you absolutely can), and thanks to the colorful cast of characters that live in Stars Hollow with the mother and daughter and Sherman-Palladino's signature super-quick dialogue, even their most mundane adventures are fascinating. (A simple grocery trip is even funny based on the sheer amount of food these two women regularly consume.) Even though "Gilmore Girls" doesn't have a super-specific "Christmas episode" every single season, because the show simply follows Lorelai and Rory's life together as a mother and daughter who happen to be best friends, the holiday often gets some attention ... and because Lorelai particularly loves snow, some of the show's wintry episodes are particular highlights.
So which "Gilmore Girls" Christmas episodes are the best of the best, and which ones can you definitely skip on a rewatch? We've got you covered. Here are all eight of the Christmas episodes on "Gilmore Girls," ranked from worst to best.
8. Santa's Secret Stuff (Season 7, Episode 11)
The seventh and final season of the original run of "Gilmore Girls" is universally acknowledged to be sort of a mess, primarily because Amy Sherman-Palladino and her husband and creative partner Daniel Palladino departed the series before this season started. Add in the fact that this season's main Christmastime episode, "Santa's Secret Stuff," takes place during the disastrous marriage between Lorelai and Rory's father Christopher Hayden (David Sutcliffe), and you've got a real dud on your hands. (The previous episode, "Merry Fisticuffs," is definitely Christmas-adjacent, but this one tackles the holiday much more directly.)
Basically, the plot of the episode goes like this: because Rory missed Christmas while visiting her boyfriend Logan Huntzberger (Matt Czuchry) in London, Lorelai and Christopher decide to re-do the holiday when she's home and celebrate as a family, which is something they never did before Christopher and Lorelai's bizarre marital union. Even with Christopher's presence, "Santa's Secret Stuff" puts a lot of focus on Lorelai's ongoing friendship with her ex-fiancé, Stars Hollow coffee shop owner Luke Danes (Scott Patterson), and this is the episode where she writes an important letter vouching for him in a custody case (more on that shortly), which is eventually what drives a permanent and immovable wedge between Lorelai and Christopher. (Unfortunately for Christopher, he's just another obstacle the show provides to stop Luke and Lorelai from simply finding happiness together, and it's infuriating as it is exhausting.) Overall, "Santa's Secret Stuff" isn't just the worst Christmas episode of "Gilmore Girls," but one of the show's worst installments overall.
7. Just Like Gwen and Gavin (Season 6, Episode 12)
The custody case Luke ends up dealing with in Season 7 of "Gilmore Girls" is actually related to a development in the show's sixth season, where, just as Luke and Lorelai are about to settle on a wedding date and she's found the perfect dress ... but the show has to put something in their way. (Notice a pattern here!?) That something is April Nardini, Luke's long-lost daughter played by Vanessa Marano. Just as his romance with Lorelai moves to the next level with their engagement, Luke is shocked to discover that April's mother Anna Nardini ("Twin Peaks" veteran Sherilyn Fenn) kept her surprise pregnancy a secret from him after their breakup 12 years prior, and as a result, he hasn't been a part of April's life in any significant way. In an attempt to fix that, Luke starts spending time with April, but he doesn't tell Lorelai.
In the Season 6 episode "Just Like Gwen and Gavin," which is the penultimate season's closest approximation to a traditional Christmas episode, Lorelai swings by Luke's Diner only to find April marrying the salt shakers, at which point April reveals her dad "owns the place." Shocked that Luke kept this a secret from her, Lorelai grapples with this information; elsewhere in the episode, the Winter Carnival in Stars Hollow happens without the leadership of the irritating town busybody and grocery store proprietor Taylor Doose (Michael Winters), and Rory gets a massive delivery of holiday presents from Logan as he tries to apologize for a fight. The episode just isn't great generally, but unfortunately, April's presence — and her big reveal — keeps this installment low on this particular list. (With that said, the non-Christmas episode that immediately follows, "Friday Night's All Right for Fighting," is an all-timer.)
6. In the Clamor and the Clangor (Season 4, Episode 11)
Another "Gilmore Girls" hour that could generously be called a "Christmas episode" is the Season 4 installment "In the Clamor and the Clangor," which is a bit scattershot and doesn't really provide the holiday togetherness you might hope for from a more traditional holiday-themed episode of the series. Rory's best friend and aspiring rock 'n roll drummer Lane Kim (Keiko Agena) gets a pretty big focus in this episode, which is nice considering how badly the show treats her in later seasons, and it's actually a fun moment of rebellion when, going against her mother's strict rules, Lane goes with her band Hep Alien to play a gig at the now-shuttered club CBGB in New York City. Even though Hep Alien gets bumped to the point that they don't even play, this is a huge step for Lane, who usually follows all of Mrs. Kim's (Emily Kuroda) intense rules, and it leads to Mrs. Kim telling her daughter that if she wants to pursue her dreams as a rock drummer, she has to leave the Kim house.
Lane aside, the biggest thing that happens in "In the Clamor and the Clangor" is Luke and Lorelai — who are not romantically linked at this point due to Luke's doomed marriage to lawyer Nicole Leahy, played by Tricia O'Kelley — get so irritated by the recently repaired Stars Hollow church bells that they break them again ... and over at Yale University, Rory's roommate and best friend Paris Geller (Liza Weil) is driving her staffers at the school newspaper insane. A perfectly servicable episode of the show in general, but "In the Clamor and the Clangor" doesn't really have that Christmasy "Gilmore Girls" magic.
5. Winter (A Year in the Life, Episode 1)
Fans of "Gilmore Girls" have a lot of opinions about the 2016 Netflix revival series "A Year in the Life," and anecdotally, most of them are negative ... but frankly, the reboot series is perfectly pleasant, and its opening episode "Winter" is the closest thing to a Christmas episode that we get in the four-episode revival. (Each episode, which you probably gleaned from the overall title, focuses on one season in Rory and Lorelai's life.) The saddest part of "Winter" by far is that Edward Herrmann, who played Lorelai's father, Rory's grandfather, and Emily's husband Richard Gilmore throughout the original series, passed away in 2014; as a result, Richard dies in-universe, and watching the three main Gilmore girls mourn a man they loved — both within the show universe and in real life, considering how close the actors were — is pretty tough.
So what happens in "Winter" beyond that? Rory returns ever-so-briefly to Stars Hollow — living as a sort of nomad in this episode, she spends most of her time in London crashing with Logan, who's now engaged to an unseen French heiress named Odette — while Lorelai shuffles through guest chefs at her inn, the Dragonfly, in the absence of her best friend and master chef Sookie St. James (Melissa McCarthy, who only appears in one episode of the reboot thanks to her presumably packed schedule). "Winter" basically exists to reintroduce audiences back to Stars Hollow and bring back as many characters as possible, so it's not the strongest episode of the reboot, nor is it the strongest Christmas episode of "Gilmore Girls" — placing it firmly in the middle of the pack here.
4. Women of Questionable Morals (Season 5, Episode 11)
Rejoice, Luke and Lorelai fans — this is the episode where a lovestruck Luke builds a homemade ice rink for Lorelai in front of her house! Earlier in Season 5 of "Gilmore Girls," just to provide some important context here, a frantic Christopher calls Lorelai for help with his young daughter after his girlfriend and the baby's mom, Sherry Tinsdale (another "Twin Peaks" alum, Mädchen Amick), left him to move to Paris for work. Furious at her father meddling in her mother's life once again — particularly because Lorelai and Luke are so happy together at this point — Rory takes her father to task in the Christmasy episode "Women of Questionable Morals" when he shows up at Yale to try and hang out with her, driving a wedge between father and daughter. (Unfortunately, Rory is proven right about Christopher's intentions in the very next episode; truly, this guy stinks!)
Elsewhere in the episode, a separated Emily and Richard find a stray dog in their yard, which ends up bringing them back together — Richard, who was living in the pool house, moves back into the main mansion — and yes, let's talk about the ice rink. Even though Lorelai does something undeniably shady in this episode (upon finding out that Christopher's father died suddenly, she spends an evening drinking tequila with him and hides it from Luke even though nothing inappropriate even happened between them), watching Luke surprise her with her own personal ice rink is a total highlight for the couple.
3. That'll Do, Pig (Season 3, Episode 10)
Despite the presence of both Dean Forester (Jared Padalecki) — Rory's first canonical boyfriend who's a total drag — and his wholly irritating younger sister Clara (Scout Taylor Compton), the post-Christmas episode of "Gilmore Girls" snappily titled "That'll Do, Pig" features a lot of things that make this series truly great. (This is the only "Christmas episode" in Season 3, as the previous one is the beloved Thanksgiving installment "A Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving," where Rory and Lorelai attend a whopping four Thanksgiving dinners.) In the aftermath of the holiday, Rory tells her boyfriend Jess Mariano (Milo Ventimiglia) that she wants to go to the annual Stars Hollow Winter Carnival, and Jess has absolutely zero interest in the quaint small-town tradition ... until he catches wind of the fact that Rory is considering attending the carnival with Dean and his sister. When all four of them go together, Dean and Jess to their best to antagonize each other — with Clara driving Jess absolutely insane in the process — and Rory has to watch her ex-boyfriend and current boyfriend duke it out in front of her for really no reason whatsoever.
The real highlight of "That'll Do, Pig," though, is the presence of Lorelai's terrifying grandmother Lorelai "Trix" Gilmore (Marion Ross). Why? Trix absolutely hates Emily, so whenever she's in town, the normally composed matriarch of the Gilmore household is thrown into utter disarray, deeply amusing the younger Lorelai in the process. Yes, this episode takes place shortly after Christmas — Paris confirms this by telling Rory she spent the holiday with her boyfriend's family — but thanks to the hijinks at the carnival and the way Emily reacts to Trix, it's still a great Christmas-adjacent installment.
2. Forgiveness and Stuff (Season 1, Episode 10)
Throughout "Gilmore Girls," Richard Gilmore has two serious health scares, and the first happens pretty early in the Season 1 episode "Forgiveness and Stuff." When the hour begins, the bonds between Gilmores are fractured. Lorelai, who was separated from her parents for years before asking them for help paying for Rory's expensive preparatory high school in the show's pilot, is having one of her many feuds with Emily and is subsequently uninvited from the annual Gilmore Christmas party at Emily and Richard's house. Rory goes to the party without her mom and Lorelai resigns herself to an evening in Stars Hollow, heading to Luke's Diner for a cheeseburger and endless cups of coffee, only to get a call from Rory saying that Richard had a heart attack during the party and is in now in the hospital.
This, understandably, brings all of the Gilmores together — and when Lorelai, who let Rory drive her car to the Gilmore house, needs a ride to the hospital, Luke drops everything to give her one himself, making it quite clear right from the beginning of the series that there's something between Luke and Lorelai. It's eventually revealed that Richard was just suffering from angina and is clear to return home safely, but "Forgiveness and Stuff" is our first look at how the Gilmore girls handle a crisis ... and it provides some nice togetherness for them during the holidays, even under initially frightening circumstances. (There's also an incredibly funny scene where, upon arriving at the hospital, Lorelai locates her mother simply by the sound of Emily yelling at someone.)
1. The Bracebridge Dinner (Season 2, Episode 10)
Any episode of "Gilmore Girls" that brings the whole cast of wild characters together is a good one, and because the Season 2 standout "The Bracebridge Dinner" is also a wintry, Christmasy hour of the series, it sits easily at the very top of this ranking. After a blizzard prevents a group that booked a massive, history-themed dinner at the Independence Inn (the inn where Lorelai and Sookie work together before opening the Dragonfly together) from flying into the nearest airport, Lorelai and Sookie, realizing they have enough food to feed a town, invite everyone in Stars Hollow to join them at the inn for a historically accurate and extremely elaborate meal (and a cozy overnight stay). Dean and his sister Clara come, as does newcomer Jess — who clearly has a crush on Rory, driving Dean completely insane — and even Richard and Emily come and stay at the inn, although a fight between them ends up driving Emily into Rory and Lorelai's hotel room at the very last minute.
From sparks flying between Rory and Jess — especially when he hijacks her horse-drawn carriage while all the guests enjoy rides in the snow — to all of the delightfully strange denizens of Stars Hollow participating in a wonderfully weird themed gathering, "The Bracebridge Dinner" is a great episode of "Gilmore Girls," and it's also the show's best Christmas installment. You can watch these episodes, as well as the entire series, on both Netflix and Hulu; "A Year in the Life" streams exclusively on Netflix.