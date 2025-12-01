All 8 Christmas Episodes Of Gilmore Girls, Ranked

Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and set in the cozy (and fictional) Connecticut hamlet of Stars Hollow, "Gilmore Girls" has amassed a humongous fanbase thanks to streaming and a reboot series since its original run on the WB (and the CW), which ran from 2000 to 2007 and spanned seven seasons. Within those seven seasons and the aforementioned reboot series, "Gilmore Girls" contains a number of holiday episodes, including some great entries chronicling Thanksgiving and Valentine's Day ... but what about its Christmas episodes?

Let's back up for one second. The titular Gilmore girls, young mom Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and her precocious teen daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel), are the focus of the series (if you want to count Kelly Bishop's imperious and hilarious Emily Gilmore as the third Gilmore girl, you absolutely can), and thanks to the colorful cast of characters that live in Stars Hollow with the mother and daughter and Sherman-Palladino's signature super-quick dialogue, even their most mundane adventures are fascinating. (A simple grocery trip is even funny based on the sheer amount of food these two women regularly consume.) Even though "Gilmore Girls" doesn't have a super-specific "Christmas episode" every single season, because the show simply follows Lorelai and Rory's life together as a mother and daughter who happen to be best friends, the holiday often gets some attention ... and because Lorelai particularly loves snow, some of the show's wintry episodes are particular highlights.

So which "Gilmore Girls" Christmas episodes are the best of the best, and which ones can you definitely skip on a rewatch? We've got you covered. Here are all eight of the Christmas episodes on "Gilmore Girls," ranked from worst to best.