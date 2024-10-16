What The Gilmore Girls Cast Looks Like Today

On October 5, 2000, Amy Sherman-Palladino brought television audiences to the sleepy fictional hamlet of Stars Hollow for the very first time and introduced them to the titular Gilmore girls — young, cool mom Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and her precocious daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel). From the very start, viewers loved the quirky, funny, pop-culture obsessed mother-daughter duo who talk too fast and eat too much, but the show didn't only focus on them; Rory and Lorelai are constantly surrounded by memorable, lovable, and even a few wholly irritating characters who flesh out their whole world (looking at you, Michael Winters' town busybody Taylor Doose).

In the years between the original run of "Gilmore Girls" on The WB (which became The CW during the show's seventh and final season) and the 2016 four-part Netflix revival "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life," some cast members sadly passed away. Most notably, Richard Hermann, the venerated actor who joined the show as Lorelai's imposing yet big-hearted father Richard Gilmore, died of brain cancer in 2014, forcing the rest of the Gilmore family to mourn his absence during that revival. But what about the rest of the cast? What have they been up to since the original series came to a close in May of 2007, besides returning for "A Year in the Life" (which everybody on this list did)?