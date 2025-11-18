The 5 Worst Gilmore Girls Characters, Ranked

Amy Sherman-Palladino's beloved series "Gilmore Girls," which ran from 2000 to 2007 and spanned seven seasons (and spawned a four-episode revival), is set in the small and fictional Connecticut hamlet of Stars Hollow, a place that's home to all sorts of colorful characters. Even though we spend all of the show's run-time with either Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham), her precocious daughter Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel), or both of them, the show's frankly enormous ensemble is always a major focus, particularly because Stars Hollow is a ... unique little town that takes part in tons of weird traditions where everyone gathers in the same place at the same time. This is all to say that there are a lot of characters on "Gilmore Girls," and some of them suck.

As a caveat, this list of horrible "Gilmore Girls" characters is about characters who are either annoying, mean, terrible, or a combination of those three things; whether or not these characters actually move the plot ahead, which most of them frankly do, is immaterial to the matter at hand. Also, Lorelai, Rory, Lorelai's parents Richard and Emily (Edward Herrmann and Kelly Bishop), and major players like Paris Geller (Liza Weil) and Sookie St. James (Melissa McCarthy) will all be excluded from this list, both because they're great — justice for Paris, honestly! — and because this list is reserved for characters who slot into supporting roles. Now that we've got all of that out of the way, here are the five absolute worst characters ever featured on "Gilmore Girls," ranked — and whether or not they show up in that revival, 2016's "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life."