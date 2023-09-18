Gilmore Girls: How Many Episodes Are There?

As each summer winds to a close, fans of the classic teen series "Gilmore Girls" queue up the lengthy series and start it from the beginning, returning to the fictional hamlet of Stars Hollow to hang out with Lorelai and Rory Gilmore (Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel). The mother-daughter duo, who chatter in rapid-fire pop culture references and are rarely seen apart, are one of the most iconic family units in television history, and there's no question that the series has earned its place as one of the most popular shows not just of its time, but of all time.

So how many episodes aired during the show's original run on The WB (which later became the CW toward the end of the series' run)? The answer is a little tricky, only because you have to split it into two parts. Throughout seven seasons, the original run of "Gilmore Girls" ran for 153 episodes, but the series also got the reboot treatment back in 2016. That revival, "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life," ran for four super-sized episodes on Netflix. So what happens during the series' initial run, and where were the characters years later when they reunited in "A Year in the Life?"