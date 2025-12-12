10 Underrated '90s Rom-Coms Worth Rewatching

In what unfortunately become the final years of John Candy's career, he was just starting to showcase his true acting chops. In fact, Candy documentary "I Like Me" director Colin Hanks claims Candy was one movie away from becoming a dramatic actor outright. While we never got to fully see that side of him, one of the movies that shows some of Candy's most subdued and least silly work throughout is also, unfortunately, one of his most overlooked films.

In what would be Candy's only rom-com as the main male lead, "Only the Lonely" saw him play Danny Muldoon, a man closing in on 40 who has spent his entire life putting everyone else's happiness before his own. This has especially been true for his mother, Rose (Maureen O'Hare, who had been retired from acting for nearly 20 years when she took the role), since the death of Danny's father. Any time Danny even considers doing something for himself, such as starting a relationship with Theresa Luna (Ally Sheedy), he imagines some horrible fate befalling his mother, and uses it as an excuse to walk himself back.

The only remotely goofy things that happen in "Only the Lonely" are in Danny's melodramatic daydreams, typically involving his mother. Candy himself gives a grounded and nuanced — but still charmingly funny — performance here, the type that he should've been allowed to specialize further in. That is reason enough to give "Only the Lonely" a chance, but beyond that, it's a very sweet little film that will especially hit home to those who know what it's like to come to love later in life ... because you were too busy taking care of everyone else.