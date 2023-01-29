Ang Lee's Hulk Is Way Better Than You Remember

Even if you absolutely hate "Hulk," you at least have to admit that Ang Lee wasn't afraid to go nuts with it. The movie takes significant liberties with a whole bunch of things, while still keeping the core aspects and characters intact. It devotes far more time to the circumstances in and around Bruce Banner's life than it does to Hulk, exploring how the people around him would freak out if a mega-powerful green giant suddenly burst into existence. In other words, it's not afraid to peek around the hidden corners of the "Hulk Smash" story at the expense of smashing itself, in a way that's usually reserved to a philosophical reimagining á la "Logan." Does the movie Lee himself has called a psychodrama (via The Guardian) work? Not always. Is its approach bold? Incessantly.

The thing is, if you'd insert something like Lee's "Hulk" in the superhero moviesphere right now, people would probably react much more warmly. After two decades and a gazillion live action superhero properties, we now live in an age where the MCU and other superhero movies and shows have already treaded the formulaic path so long that it's time to get a little bit weirder. Sure, there's probably always going to be a subset of Hulk fans who revolt if the big green man does anything that's not smashing-related. However, Lee's thoughtful take on Hulk is more than novel enough that it might very well thrive in today's post-"WandaVision" climate.