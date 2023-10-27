Richard Moll, Night Court Star And Prolific Horror Movie Actor, Dead At 80

Richard Moll, the actor behind the lovable goofy bailiff, Nostradamus "Bull" Shannon, on the long-running NBC sitcom "Night Court," has died at the age of 80. His publicist confirmed his passing and shared that he died peacefully in his Big Bear Lake, California home (via The Hollywood Reporter). Moll is survived by his two children, Chloe and Mason, and his two stepchildren, Cassandra and Morgan.

Throughout his decades-long career, Moll made waves in various acting mediums. Aside from his work on the original "Night Court," he became a TV regular through such titles as "100 Deeds for Eddie McDowd" and "Getting By." As far as feature-length credits go, Moll became a frequent face in the horror realm through movies like "Night Train to Terror," "House," and "Headless Horseman." He also became quite the prolific voice actor, with his most well-known role being that of Harvey "Two-Face" Dent on the widely-acclaimed "Batman: The Animated Series" and its sequel program, "The New Batman Adventures."

Moll embarked on a remarkable tenure in the entertainment world, which he felt truly kicked into another gear once he landed "Night Court."