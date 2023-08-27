Harley Quinn Voice Actor Arleen Sorkin Dead At 67

Arleen Sorkin, the original voice of DC's Harley Quinn, has tragically passed away at 67. Fellow voice actor Neil Kaplan first shared the news on X (formerly Twitter). Kaplan wrote: "It broke my heart to hear... the original voice of Harley Quinn, [Arleen] Sorkin has passed away. I adored her work as HQ & as Calliope in 'Days of Our Lives.'"

Sorkin first voiced and introduced the world to the iconic character in the 1992 episode of "Batman: The Animated Series," "Joker's Favor." After appearing in eight additional episodes, she would voice Harley Quinn another six times in the follow-up series "The New Batman Adventures." From then on, she voiced the character in countless other DC productions, including guest appearances on "Justice League" and "Static Shock." In 2009, fans heard her perform in the critically acclaimed video game, "Batman: Arkham Asylum."

According to IMDb, Sorkin's last time playing the popular Gotham criminal was in 2012, when she voiced Harley Quinn in the MMO, "DC Universe Online." This marked the actor's last recorded performance as well.