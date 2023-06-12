How Michael Keaton's Batman Inspired Mark Hamill To Audition For The Joker

The "Batman" franchise is no stranger to casting controversy. After all, fans will no doubt remember the backlash that emerged after Heath Ledger was cast as The Joker in Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight." More recently, fans will also recall how much blowback Robert Pattinson got for being cast as the titular hero in Matt Reeves' "The Batman."

While today most viewers would agree that Ledger and Pattinson both did great work in their respective roles, there's arguably an even more iconic actor who got flack for being cast as The Caped Crusader. Michael Keaton took on the central part of Bruce Wayne, a.k.a. Batman, in the 1989 Tim Burton adaptation of the same name. Though he got his fair share of guff for it, Keaton's casting did inspire another actor to try out for the franchise.

Mark Hamill might be famous for playing Luke Skywalker in "Star Wars," but many know him from his giddily deranged take on The Joker in "Batman: The Animated Series." Still, he told Wired that he tried out for the role because of how absurd he thought the backlash against Keaton's casting was. "There was this big outcry that Michael Keaton was gonna play Batman," Hamill said. "Oh, he's 'Mr. Mom', he's a comedy actor. I mean, they hadn't even seen him, and they didn't realize how great he would become."