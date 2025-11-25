Every Home Alone Movie, Ranked

For many, it's not the holiday season until Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) lays out his battle plan in "Home Alone." The film, about a boy who has to fight off a pair of burglars after accidentally being left home alone on the holidays, has gained a permanent place in pop culture since its premiere in 1990. Its many classic moments are now referenced in everyday conversation, from Kevin's famous aftershave scream to Marv's (Daniel Stern) unfortunate encounter with a tarantula. These only beef up the zany fun brought about by Kevin's wild booby traps, which could only come from a kid's imagination. Such antics and the film's surprisingly rich emotional core left audiences thirsty for more, turning this holiday favorite into the basis for a franchise.

The "Home Alone" universe consists of six movies, and while each title tries to make its own mark, most don't surpass the bar set by the original. To get a better idea how the "Home Alone" franchise has evolved, we're ranking all six movies, starting with the worst schemes and working our way to the cream of the crop. Emotional depth, story development, and substantial comedic content have all been taken into consideration while ranking these titles. So order a cheese pizza from Little Nero's, and let's see where each adventure lands.