Every Home Alone Movie, Ranked
For many, it's not the holiday season until Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) lays out his battle plan in "Home Alone." The film, about a boy who has to fight off a pair of burglars after accidentally being left home alone on the holidays, has gained a permanent place in pop culture since its premiere in 1990. Its many classic moments are now referenced in everyday conversation, from Kevin's famous aftershave scream to Marv's (Daniel Stern) unfortunate encounter with a tarantula. These only beef up the zany fun brought about by Kevin's wild booby traps, which could only come from a kid's imagination. Such antics and the film's surprisingly rich emotional core left audiences thirsty for more, turning this holiday favorite into the basis for a franchise.
The "Home Alone" universe consists of six movies, and while each title tries to make its own mark, most don't surpass the bar set by the original. To get a better idea how the "Home Alone" franchise has evolved, we're ranking all six movies, starting with the worst schemes and working our way to the cream of the crop. Emotional depth, story development, and substantial comedic content have all been taken into consideration while ranking these titles. So order a cheese pizza from Little Nero's, and let's see where each adventure lands.
6. Home Alone 4
"Home Alone 4" feels like a "Richie Rich" and "Home Alone" mashup. This may sound exciting for Macaulay Culkin fans, but it's a premise that limits the story rather than expanding it. While Kevin McCallister (Mike Weinberg) spends the holidays with his father and his rich girlfriend, Marv (French Stewart) and his wife, Vera (Missi Pyle), plan to kidnap a visiting prince. Given the return of the original characters and numerous callbacks to familiar scenes, it's clear the team were hoping to create a more tech-conscious version of the original movie. However, the imaginative moments that made "Home Alone" succeed are nowhere to be found in "Home Alone 4."
Kevin's inventive commands for a virtual assistant will never surpass paint can projectiles. The few traditional booby traps we see are spur-of-the-moment ideas utilizing items that others have put into place, as opposed to the elaborate schemes from the original that took hours to concoct. Much of the physical hurt that plagues Marv and Vera is caused by their own fumbling, which makes them too clumsy to pull off their plan. Kevin is never even truly home alone, as responsible adults are always somewhere nearby during much of the battle, stripping away the franchise's main conceit.
- Cast: French Stewart, Mike Weinberg, Erick Avari, Barbara Babcock
- Rating: TV-PG
- Year: 2002
- Runtime: 1 hr 25 min
5. Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
This 2012 installment tries to deliver a suspenseful story, but falls short due to villains that lack menace and a cluttered script. "Home Alone: The Holiday Heist" follows a group of thieves after a priceless painting within the Baxter family's new home. Unfortunately, they come across more endearing than evil as they go into great detail about their personal lives. Their first attempt at stealing the painting goes by way too fast, and we don't see them attempt theft again until the end. This causes the whole movie to feel a little disjointed, largely due to its multiple sub plots.
As the thieves try breaking in, Finn Baxter (Christian Martyn) is hunting for ghosts after hearing a story about a previous resident. A trail of evidence left by the thieves is mistaken for ghost activity, helpig set the heist in motion. Another big portion sees Finn's parents leave him home alone, but these are the only side stories with direct payoff. Many moments are repetitive and lack character development, including Finn's constant fights with his parents over screen time. However, their influence leads Finn to create some classic booby traps that feel worthy of the original "Home Alone."
- Cast: Christian Martyn, Eddie Steeples, Jodelle Ferland, Debi Mazar
- Rating: TV-PG
- Year: 2012
- Runtime: 1 hr 32 min
4. Home Sweet Home Alone
While "Home Sweet Home Alone" returns the franchise back to its roots with a family leaving a child behind amid Christmas vacation, it nevertheless manages to break its own ground. Instead of warding off thieves, Max Mercer (Archie Yates) confronts a sweet couple who break into his home because he took a rare doll from their house. Mistaking them for real burglars, Max puts his creativity to the test, resulting in a world of pain for Pam (Ellie Kemper) and Jeff McKenzie (Rob Delaney). The actors take each fumble with stride, using their comedic chops to exaggerate slapstick moments, including icy falls that they turn into perfectly choreographed comedy.
The movie is not afraid to take a break from Max's story to flesh out Pam and Jeff. This adds a lot of emotional dimension, helping the audience relate to their unconventional methods to retrieve the doll. Max, Pam, and Jeff's stories eventually meld together in a way that builds on the plot and gives audiences a satisfying ending. It even weaves in clever nods to "Home Alone," including what happened to Kevin McCallister's brother Buzz (Devin Ratray).
- Cast: Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Archie Yates, Mikey Day
- Rating: PG
- Year: 2021
- Runtime: 1 hr 33 min
3. Home Alone 3
"Home Alone 3" sees what happen when a kid is home alone sick, and does a good job of living up to the first two films with an espionage twist. As Alex Pruitt (Alex D. Linz) battles chicken pox, he's also battling international criminals who want a microchip hidden in his remote control car. With adults ignoring his cries for help, Alex takes matters into his own hands. "Home Alone 3" sees Alex manipulate tech in a way that puts him in the driver's seat. His use of an answering machine and a video camera taped to his remote control car give him the advantage over the bad guys.
While these criminals are sleek and well-experienced, they know how to pull off slapstick moments in a way that's funny while not taking away from their menace. In addition to Alex, they also have conflict with each other as they make mistakes that the other has to pay for. This costs them time, leading to more hilarity as they try to tackle Alex's traps, set up with the help of his parrot and rat, Doris. These elements add extra whimsy to what ends up being a solid entry despite Macaulay Culkin's absence.
- Cast: Alex D. Linz, Scarlett Johansson, Rya Kihlstedt
- Rating: PG
- Year: 1997
- Runtime: 1 hr 43 min
2. Home Alone
While "Home Alone" has plenty of moments that only adults will notice, Kevin McCallister's war against the Wet Bandits will have the whole family howling. But this isn't the only reason why people watch this classic every holiday season.
As Kevin defends his home, his mother, Kate (Catherine O'Hara), leaves her family's expensive Paris vacation behind to get to him. This selfless act connects back to Kevin's insecurities and offers a deep emotional undertone. The movie begins with him feeling like the outcast, but Kate's determination proves how strong their bond is. Kevin's seemingly scary neighbor, Marley (Roberts Blossom), enforces themes about familial love as he shares his own story. Their discussion motivates Kevin to protect his house, knowing it also means protecting his family.
The Wet Bandits, Marv (Daniel Stern), and Harry (Joe Pesci) continuously remind the audience of their plan, making sure that their part of the plot is not lost within the growing emotional undertones. Stern and Pesci ride the line between comedy and threat thanks to their ability to dramatically change their tones. Their reactions allows them to act surprised while showcasing their characters' pain, leavig viewers cringing as they wonder how much each booby trap hurts.
- Cast: Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, Catherine O'Hara
- Rating: PG
- Year: 1990
- Runtime: 1 hr 43 min
1. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
In "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," it's Kevin McCallister's turn to take a trip. When his family flies to Florida, Kevin accidentally boards a plane to New York City where the Wet Bandits are hiding out. This grand setting means more antics, especially for the Plaza Hotel staff. By expanding its scope and making Manhattan a supporting character, this sequel surpasses its predecessor.
New York City isn't just a mere backdrop here, as beloved attractions and landmarks add to the film's personality while moving the story forward. Kevin turns a handsome carriage into a hideout while fleeing Marv and Harry in Central Park, and takes advantage of many Plaza Hotel perks, including a limo ride and decadent room service. His trip to an iconic toy store also plays into New York City's holiday magic, especially when the owner offers Kevin a gift for his generosity.
These moments turn this film into a love letter to the Big Apple. Suspense is also kept alive as Kevin meets the mysterious pigeon lady (Brenda Fricker) who teaches him a lesson that helps ground the story. It's a delicate balance between whimsy and reality that makes for a believable escape.
- Cast: Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, Tim Curry
- Rating: PG
- Year: 1992
- Runtime: 2 hr 2 min
