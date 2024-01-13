Macaulay Culkin's Tragic True Life Story

Macaulay Culkin's difficulties with his father, Kit Culkin, didn't end with nights sleeping on the couch. By the time his never-married parents separated and underwent a very public custody battle in court, the whole world was aware of how Macaulay viewed his father. "The one thing he taught me," he told New York magazine, "was how not to be, and how I don't want to be with my children. He was a bad guy."

As a former child actor, Kit urged all his children to pursue acting. Among them, Macaulay emerged as the most successful and quickly rose to fame. However, Kit gained a reputation in the industry as an aggressive, difficult manager, leading Macaulay to realize that his career was no longer entirely under his control. "I just remember the exact point when I was growing a little more tired," he told New York magazine, recalling that he asked Kit for some time off. "The next thing I knew I was on the next set doing the next thing, and it just kind of clicked in my brain: 'Okay. There's basically nothing I can do to make this stop.'"

Macaulay and Kieran Culkin have continued to speak out about their father's alleged mistreatment and abuse. In 2018, Macaulay suggested on the "WTF" podcast that his father's behavior stemmed from jealousy because "everything he tried to do in his life I excelled at before I was 10 years old." The two brothers haven't been in contact with Kit in years.