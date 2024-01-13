Macaulay Culkin's Tragic True Life Story
The "child actor to trainwreck" pipeline is a well-worn Hollywood trope, yet few stories capture the turbulent nature of child stardom as intensely as the true-life story of Macaulay Culkin. Rising to prominence in the '90s with his breakout role as Kevin McCallister in "Home Alone," this child prodigy found himself placed on a pedestal seemingly overnight for his rare talent and innocence. However, behind the scenes, Culkin was forced to grow up quickly, echoing the familiar tale of many young stars who navigated the perils of premature fame before him.
Despite his undeniable talent and grounded demeanor, not even Culkin could evade the tragedy of being thrust into the limelight too early in life. From a media frenzy fueled by rumors of substance abuse to battles with personal demons, Macaulay Culkin's tragic true-life story is a complex testament to his unwavering resilience and staying power within the cultural zeitgeist.
His family struggled financially growing up
Before Macaulay Culkin achieved immense success as a top-earning child actor, the Culkin family lived a much different lifestyle. Working as a telephone operator and a sacristan for a Catholic church, respectively, Macaulay's parents, Patricia Brentrup and Kit Culkin, raised their seven children in an apartment "barely suitable for a couple" on 94th Street and Second Avenue, as Macaulay's younger brother Kieran Culkin referred to it in Vanity Fair. Most of the kids shared bunk beds in one bedroom, while the only door in the railroad-style apartment was attached to the bathroom. "I guess we couldn't afford doors or something," Macaulay joked in New York magazine.
Once a young Macaulay, who hadn't even hit double digits yet, became the family breadwinner, their family dynamics got complicated. Despite Macaulay's substantial earnings from movies, the family didn't immediately alter their lifestyle. Macaulay suggested to New York magazine that this was a way for his father to maintain control. "I was making God-knows-how-much money, and Kit was making me sleep on the couch, just because he could," Macaulay said. "Just to let you know who's in charge and just to let you know if he doesn't want you to sleep in a bed, you're not going to sleep in a bed." They continued living in the same apartment for two more years. Even after moving into a larger place, Macaulay described the adjustment as challenging.
A troubled relationship with his father
Macaulay Culkin's difficulties with his father, Kit Culkin, didn't end with nights sleeping on the couch. By the time his never-married parents separated and underwent a very public custody battle in court, the whole world was aware of how Macaulay viewed his father. "The one thing he taught me," he told New York magazine, "was how not to be, and how I don't want to be with my children. He was a bad guy."
As a former child actor, Kit urged all his children to pursue acting. Among them, Macaulay emerged as the most successful and quickly rose to fame. However, Kit gained a reputation in the industry as an aggressive, difficult manager, leading Macaulay to realize that his career was no longer entirely under his control. "I just remember the exact point when I was growing a little more tired," he told New York magazine, recalling that he asked Kit for some time off. "The next thing I knew I was on the next set doing the next thing, and it just kind of clicked in my brain: 'Okay. There's basically nothing I can do to make this stop.'"
Macaulay and Kieran Culkin have continued to speak out about their father's alleged mistreatment and abuse. In 2018, Macaulay suggested on the "WTF" podcast that his father's behavior stemmed from jealousy because "everything he tried to do in his life I excelled at before I was 10 years old." The two brothers haven't been in contact with Kit in years.
He took his parents to court
It was during his parents' custody battle when Macaulay Culkin learned for the first time how much he was truly worth — reportedly between $15 million and $20 million. In order to protect his finances and prevent further drama, Culkin chose to take both his parent's names off his trust fund and appoint an executor. To this day, Culkin is uncertain where he falls on the discussion of parents earning money off their children. "That's something for future generations of child actors to figure out, whether parents should be creating that dynamic," he told New York magazine.
However, something that has bothered Culkin is how the tabloids represented the situation. "It's always misconstrued, that I 'emancipated' myself from my parents," he told Esquire. "I just thought I was doing it cleanly — taking my father's name off, taking my mom's name off, so my opinion is unbiased." Although Culkin hasn't had contact with his father since the final court date in 1997, he remains close with his mother, who has since remarried and relocated to Montana. Ultimately, his decision proved wise, as Culkin stands out as one of the rare child actors who have successfully retained control over their financial affairs.
He experienced the pitfalls of being a child actor
Macaulay Culkin may have avoided being taken advantage of financially, but the fame that came with child acting presented many pitfalls that left him feeling overwhelmed and isolated. "It was probably when I was nine and everything was happening," Culkin told The Guardian. "One day you are an average kid walking down the street and the next this kid is peering in your window trying to get a glimpse of you. That was too much for me to handle."
"Home Alone," of course, changed everything for Culkin. Overnight, he was launched into a stardom no child could ever be prepared for. The leap was sudden — Culkin went from reportedly making $100,000 for "Home Alone" to $1 million for "My Girl" and $8 million for "Home Alone 2" and "Richie Rich."
It was all fine at first. Culkin told Esquire that he genuinely enjoyed acting during his early movies. "I was a bit of an attention whore. 'Hey, I'm a kid, look at me!'" he said. "I enjoyed it because I was good at it and I knew it." Then the harassment from paparazzi and the public escalated. "It was one of those paranoias like, 'There are people in the bushes! There are people in the bushes!' But there really are people in the bushes. It was that kind of thing," he told New York magazine. With all these negative feelings toward acting building up, Culkin eventually decided to leave it all behind.
He retired early from acting
Although Macaulay Culkin's retirement from acting came early, it had been a long time coming. Even after a string of critical misses, including "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," "The Good Son," and "Getting Even With Dad," Culkin had every opportunity to continue down this career path. Instead, he chose to retire in 1994 following "Richie Rich," in an attempt to lead a normal life. He succeeded as much as any famous millionaire teenager could. He attended the Professional Children's School and got up to typical shenanigans with friends. "I never did anything more than any upper-class Upper West Side kid you know would. We weren't, like, all squatting in the corner shooting heroin," he told New York magazine.
Culkin eventually dropped out of school his senior year and returned to acting in 2000 with a role in the play "Madame Melville." "It took me about six years to figure out you can't back out of this," he told Time. From then on, Culkin took on jobs here and there, starring in 2003's "Party Monster" and doing voice-over appearances in Seth Green's "Robot Chicken." In 2006, he ventured into literature by publishing the experimental and semi-autobiographical novel "Junior," which delved into Culkin's experiences with fame and his complex relationship with his father. Following a period of diverse endeavors, Culkin experienced a resurgence in his acting career, earning critical acclaim for his role in "American Horror Story: Double Feature" in 2021.
His friendship with Michael Jackson sparked controversy
One of the only things that brought Macaulay Culkin true comfort during the height of his fame was his friendship with fellow celebrity Michael Jackson. The two became close after Culkin starred in the singer's music video for "Black or White." Despite an age difference of more than 20 years, their shared experiences of unique childhoods fostered a connection. "It's not like I can just bump into people on the street and say, 'Oh! You too!' It doesn't happen that often," Culkin told New York magazine. "Michael's still a kid. I'm still a kid. We're both going to be about eight years old forever in some place because we never had a chance to be eight when we actually were."
Amidst allegations of child sexual abuse against Jackson, Macaulay staunchly defended him, testifying in the 2005 court case where Jackson was ultimately acquitted. Culkin clarified his position to Esquire, stating firmly, "He never did anything to me. I never saw him do anything." Their last encounter was at the trial, a restroom run-in during a recess. Although he avoids discussing it whenever possible, Culkin remains steadfast in his support of Jackson — who passed away in 2009 — and serves as the godfather to Jackson's son, Prince Michael, and daughter, Paris.
Loss in the family
Macaulay Culkin has faced profound moments of loss throughout his life. Prior to the passing of his close friend Michael Jackson in 2009, Culkin had already experienced the loss of two beloved siblings. The first was his half-sister Jennifer Adamson, his father's child from a previous relationship. Tragically, in 2000, she succumbed to a drug overdose at the age of 30.
Eight years later, another wave of grief hit close to home when his older sister, Dakota Culkin, lost her life after being struck by a car while crossing the street on her way to buy "some Gatorade and cigarettes," according to Macaulay's recounting to Esquire. She was 29 and just one year older than Macaulay. The two were close and talked frequently. Macaulay shared with Esquire that during their final conversation, his sister imparted the advice to "stay focused and enthused." In April 2021, he and his girlfriend, Brenda Song, celebrated the arrival of their first child. In a heartfelt tribute, they named their newborn Dakota.
He was booed off stage
One of Macaulay Culkin's many projects outside of acting included leading the pizza-themed comedy rock band The Pizza Underground. Collaborating with fellow bandmates Matt Colbourn, Phoebe Kreutz, Deenah Vollmer, and Austin Kilham, Culkin contributed to the band's sound through the kazoo, percussion, and vocals. The band gained attention for its clever twist on songs by the Velvet Underground, replacing original lyrics and titles with pizza-themed alternatives. The Pizza Underground embarked on a North American tour in 2014, comprising 18 shows. However, their reception took a downturn when they made their way overseas.
In May 2014, at the Dot to Dot Festival in Nottingham, England, the audience at the music venue Rock City expressed disapproval, booing the band off stage and even throwing pints of beer during Culkin's kazoo solo. Despite canceling the remaining U.K. shows, the band insisted the decision was unrelated to the Rock City incident. The Pizza Underground faced its final curtain call in the summer of 2016, when Culkin announced the band's breakup and declared their upcoming album their last.
He went through a divorce
Macaulay Culkin is the type of guy who's lived many lives, and in one of those, he was married for a brief two years. Culkin and actor Rachel Miner both attended the Professional Children's School and met when they were 14. In his interview with New York magazine, Macaulay reflected on the first impression he left: "On the first day of school, she said, 'Hi, my name is Rachel,' and I said, 'Yeah, welcome to the school,' or whatever. She thought I was such a jerk for not saying, 'And my name is Mack.'"
They eventually began an on-again-off-again relationship in which they broke up three times. To avoid a fourth breakup after getting back together again, Culkin proposed. In 1998, they exchanged vows in a modest stone church in Connecticut at the age of 17. However, the union ended in a separation two years later, finalized by a divorce in 2002. Despite the dissolution of their marriage, a spokesperson affirmed to The Guardian that "they remain the best of friends." "What can I say?" Culkin told New York magazine. "She was my girl."
He had another rough breakup with Mila Kunis
Before his divorce from Rachel Miner was finalized, Macaulay Culkin entered a long-term relationship with "That '70s Show" star Mila Kunis. The couple began dating in May 2002 and led a very private life together for eight years. Despite their initial efforts, the relationship eventually ran its course, leading to a quiet separation.
The announcement of their split came in 2011, leaving the reason behind the breakup shrouded in mystery until Kunis decided to share her perspective on the podcast "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard" in 2018. During their conversation, she revealed the true nature of the breakup, describing it as "terrible" and expressing regret for her actions in her 20s. "It's f***ed up what I did, and it's f***ed up how I did it," she said.
While the specifics remain unclear, the breakup ultimately paved the way for positive developments in both their lives. Kunis went on to marry her "That '70s Show" co-star Ashton Kutcher, and Culkin has since embarked on a new chapter, building a family with his long-time girlfriend, Brenda Song. In 2022, the couple welcomed their second child.
He was arrested for drug possession
In 2004, Macaulay Culkin faced legal trouble in Oklahoma City after law enforcement discovered 17.3 grams of marijuana and two controlled substances in his possession. According to the arrest report obtained by The Los Angeles Times, the incident unfolded when an Oklahoma City police officer pulled over a speeding car on an interstate, with Culkin seated in the passenger seat and his friend Brett M. Tabisel behind the wheel. The vehicle was en route from New York to Los Angeles.
Upon obtaining permission to search the car, the officer uncovered the illicit substances concealed in plastic sandwich bags and a metal cigarette box. Culkin and Tabisel willingly surrendered the drugs. After a brief stint in jail, Culkin was released on $4,000 bail. Subsequently, he appeared in court to address misdemeanor drug offenses, initially entering a plea of not guilty. However, he later changed his plea to guilty. As a result, Culkin received three one-year suspended prison sentences, one for each charge. Additionally, he was obligated to pay a total of $940 in fees.
Rumors of substance abuse circulated
Following Macaulay Culkin's drug arrest, rumors of substance abuse began surfacing in the tabloids. Despite completing a required drug and alcohol assessment establishing that Culkin didn't have a drug problem, outlets ran with the juicy story and pushed the typical narrative of a child actor gone wrong. Photos of a gaunt-looking Culkin started circulating, and some reports went as far as to claim that Culkin was addicted to heroin and prescription drugs, which his reps adamantly denied. Culkin addressed the rumors himself in his interview with Esquire, revealing, "I never went so far down that road where I needed outside help." He added for clarity, "I don't do drugs recreationally."
Since then, Culkin has consistently demonstrated to the world that he's as well-rounded as any child actor of his scale could ever be. He told Esquire, "I've got something to show for it, man. I mean, look at me: I got money, I got fame, I got a beautiful girlfriend and a beautiful house and beautiful animals ... I want for nothing and need for even less. I'm good, man." More recently, Culkin has experienced an acting resurgence with his role in "American Horror Story: Double Feature," which was met with critical acclaim. In 2023, he received a well-deserved star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a testament to his enduring accomplishments and the recognition of his contributions to the entertainment industry.
