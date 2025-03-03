Whatever Happened To Ellie Kemper?

Throughout the 2010s, Ellie Kemper was consistently one of the funniest actors across television. She joined the cast of "The Office" in 2009 as Erin Hannon, the new receptionist at Dunder Mifflin, who increasingly got dumber (yet funnier) as the series went on. Kemper was actually all right with the idea of losing out on her "Office" role since she still got a chance to audition with Ed Helms, but fate had other things in store. Erin was also only supposed to stick around for a few episodes, but she kept getting added to other storylines and remained an integral part of the show until its finale. She parlayed that success into various mainstream comedies on the big screen, like "Bridesmaids" and "21 Jump Street."

Once "The Office" ended, Kemper got the titular role in Netflix's "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt." Somehow, this show was even zanier than "The Office," as Kemper plays a woman who escapes a cult and tries to reintegrate back into society. "Kimmy Schmidt" ended in 2019 and got an interactive movie, "Kimmy vs the Reverend," to help close things out in 2020. But after such immense success across multiple TV shows and films, fans might wonder what she's been up to over the last few years. Even if you haven't seen her with the same regularity as when she was on "The Office" and "Kimmy Schmidt," she's still plenty busy these days.