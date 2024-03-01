How Much Money Richie Rich Would Be Worth Today? Our Financial Expert & Architect Weigh In

Shortly after "Home Alone 2: Lost In New York" became a critical and commercial success, Macaulay Culkin headlined another '90s gem: "Richie Rich." Born with a platinum spoon in his mouth, Richie has it all — a celebrity baseball coach, a private McDonald's, and a butler. Despite having what every kid dreams of, Richie is beyond eager to make friends.

Of course, it's easy to see why Richie is lonely — he lives in a huge mansion in Chicago surrounded by staff, making it difficult to create genuine human connections. And the young man's wealthy parents can't be bothered to spend time with their son. The Rich clan is so wealthy that they craft a Mount Rushmore-sized memorial dedicated to their family. (Yes, it's a ridiculous use of wealth, especially in an era with rising income inequality.) With such ostentatious displays of riches, one can't help but wonder how much Richie Rich had in his bank account.

Eager to unpack the family's books, Looper spoke with accountant Barbara Schreihans, Founder of Your Tax Coach, and Cliff Tan, Architect and Owner of Dear Modern. To truly understand if he really lives up to the title of being "the world's richest kid," Looper dug deep into the character's finances, habits, toys, and more. Spoiler: He is certainly a billionaire.