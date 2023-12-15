Home Alone: Experts Break Down Just How Expensive Those Vacations Cost

In 1990, director Chris Columbus and writer John Hughes released the Christmas classic "Home Alone." The Macaulay Culkin-led film earned $470 million worldwide and is now a permanent holiday staple. The movie was also recently dubbed Rhode Island's favorite Christmas movie of 2023. For the uninitiated, "Home Alone" follows eight-year-old Kevin McCallister (Culkin), who is left home alone (get it?) after his family forgets to take him on their Paris vacation. With no adults around, Kevin has to defend his Chicago home from goofy robbers named the "Wet Bandits" (portrayed by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern). The success of "Home Alone" led to 1992's "Lost in New York" and four more films — though none quite reached the commercial heights of the original.

Have you ever wondered how much money the McCallisters would need to afford their extravagant trips and luxurious home? You're not alone! Around the holidays, people tend to search for this information on Google, with this year's most popular query focused on the cost of their famous house. The family is quite prosperous and enjoys a financially stable life residing in Winnetka, one of Illinois' most lucrative counties.

To solve this holiday mystery, Looper spoke with several experts in the fields of finance, travel, real estate, and job recruitment to determine how much the "Home Alone" home and vacations cost in the '90s. When you look at the sticker price attached to the McCallisters' vacation and household, it's hard not to be shocked at just how much money their family spent on Christmastime.