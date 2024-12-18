Yellowstone's Finale Left Us With Seven Loose Ends

Contains spoilers for "Yellowstone" Season 5, Episode 14 — "Life Is A Promise"

Since 2018, Taylor Sheridan's hit neo-Western drama "Yellowstone" has wowed audiences across the nation. The series was led by longtime star Kevin Costner, who played cattle baron and family patriarch John Dutton for the bulk of the series. But between the two halves of the show's fifth and final season, Costner exited the Paramount Network drama, and "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan had to figure out what to do next. With its final six episodes, he managed to turn the narrative around and bring the Dutton drama to a spectacular close with the super-sized finale, "Life Is A Promise." Yet even with the segment's two-hour runtime, there were still a few loose ends left untied.

Back in November 2024, Luke Grimes revealed how the end of "Yellowstone" really feels, noting that fans would be "really satisfied" with the way the show wrapped up. Whether you loved the creative way the Dutton family got out of that Market Equities deal or still wished that Kevin Costner (or at least Josh Lucas) showed up at the end, there's no doubt that Season 5 is the finish line for "Yellowstone." Of course, there have been some rumors about whether a potential Season 6 will ever happen – in which case, Taylor Sheridan might have to find a way to tie up these seven threads that "Life Is A Promise" left behind.