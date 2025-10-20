The Real Reason Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan Writes His Shows Alone

Few film and TV creators are as well-known these days as Taylor Sheridan. After first wowing audiences with the scripts for his "American Frontier" film trilogy (one of which, "Wind River," he also directed), Sheridan's career picked up steam with the debut of the Paramount Network original series "Yellowstone" in 2018. Though it took a few seasons for the show to gain a real following, it became (for many) the pinnacle of neo-Western television. Sheridan is notorious for his unwillingness to compromise his creative vision, refusing to utilize writers' rooms while penning stories for what is now the "Yellowstone" universe, yet it wasn't always that way.

"The plan was I would Greg Berlanti it," Sheridan revealed to The Hollywood Reporter in 2023. "I would write, cast, and direct the pilots, and then we would bring in someone as a showrunner to run a writers' room, and I could check in and guide them." But Sheridan realized early on that, no matter who they hired, no potential "Yellowstone" creatives quite understood the Duttons the way he did. Only Season 2 ever featured more than just Sheridan in a writing capacity — and even then, he's credited as a co-writer on every episode, having rewritten them to his specifications.

"A writer always wants to take ownership of something they're writing," he elaborated. "[If] I give this directive and they're not feeling it, then they're going to come up with their own qualities. So for me, writers' rooms, they haven't worked." It's likely this unwillingness to compromise that also led Sheridan to force Paramount to pay a hefty fee to film on his ranch for the show.