Yellowstone Has A Serious Beth Dutton Problem, According To Fans

There's been much ado about Season 5 of "Yellowstone" of late. With Luke Grimes confirming that filming is yet to even begin on Season 5, Part 2 of the hit Paramount Network series, and star Kevin Costner battling it out with Taylor Sheridan and threatening to take Paramount to court, the future of the hit show has never looked more unpredictable.

While we have a list of spin-offs, both current and upcoming for the "Yellowstone" universe, word on when the next batch of episodes will be coming has repeatedly been kicked down the road, a situation which is only exacerbated by the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes. While we can be pretty sure that John Dutton (Costner) will die in Season 5, Part 2, another core character has been given a spotlight from viewers, and not a positive one.

Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), the cold abrasive only daughter of the Dutton family, has Reddit fans rolling their eyes after five seasons. "She used to be one of my favorite characters. Now, every scene she's in seems like I have seen it before," wrote u/dhsutherland on the r/YellowstonePN subreddit. "I swear they filmed that same scene where a guy walks into a bar, starts to hit on her, and she shreds him 5 times. Every interaction with everyone is a repeat. I lose respect for John every time he can't see through her," the user went on. "Jamie needs to kill her. Jamie's character is so much more interesting at this point."