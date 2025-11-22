Venom: 10 Strongest Marvel Symbiotes, Ranked By Power

Symbiotes in the Marvel universe are hard to pin down. They are extraterrestrial beings that bond with human hosts to create some pretty amazing effects. A symbiote was responsible for giving Spider-Man his black suit, but with a different host it became Venom. Symbiotes come with a wide range of abilities, but all can be extremely dangerous in the wrong hands.

The "Venom" movies had their problems, but proved the cinematic potential of symbiotes. Select symbiote-bonded antagonists are among the strongest villains not in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even despite overwhelming fan demand for characters like Venom and Carnage to make their MCU debut. When they finally arrive, these innocuous globs of alien goo may actually have the power to shape entire phases of the MCU.

The weakest can go toe-to-toe with just about any Marvel hero, so long as they have a strong enough host. Some symbiotes don't even require a human host to use the full extent of their powers, and those are the ones to be feared the most. Venom is one of the most iconic Marvel supervillains for good reason, but he's barely in the middle of the pack when you take a broader view of the strongest symbiotes in the Marvel universe.