10 Small Details You Missed In Venom: The Last Dance

Contains spoilers for "Venom: The Last Dance"

The fact we got a full-fledged "Venom" cinematic trilogy before "Grand Theft Auto 6" is an impressive feat. Eddie Brock and his antiheroic symbiote, both played by Tom Hardy, remain the cornerstone of Sony's Spider-Man Universe that still doesn't have a Spider-Man. The webhead doesn't appear in "The Last Dance," but there's plenty in the movie to delight diehard fans of the character and this franchise.

Knull (Andy Serkis), god of darkness and creator of the symbiotes, is imprisoned and needs a codex to escape. Such a codex is conveniently located within Eddie Brock/Venom, so they become the target of one of Knull's xenophages, which are scarier monsters than you might think. Eddie goes on the lam, where he also becomes the target of General Rex Strickland (Chiwetel Ejiofor), who's hell-bent on keeping Earth safe, as well as Dr. Teddy Payne (Juno Temple), who seeks to study the symbiotes. And along the way, Eddie runs into a hippie-ish family who show him the life he could have had if he didn't pursue the path of the "lethal protector."

From comic book references to potentially setting up Venom's future, there are a lot of details you might have missed in "Venom: The Last Dance." Hopefully, this clears the air and gives you another reason to rewatch the flick to see how everything connects.