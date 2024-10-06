All Of Venom's Powers, Explained

Venom began life in Marvel Comics as Peter Parker's black alien suit, giving him a fresh new look but a host of other problems. The symbiote wouldn't be formally introduced until the last page of "The Amazing Spider-Man" #299 from David Michelinie and Todd McFarlane. It ultimately ditched Peter Parker and fused with intrepid reporter Eddie Brock, thus becoming the lethal protector known as Venom.

Venom's done some truly terrible things over the years, but the character has also been painted as more of an anti-hero at times. This is the case in the "Venom" film trilogy in which Tom Hardy plays Eddie Brock, the human most associated with Venom in pop culture. Brock frequently gets wrapped up in larger-than-life conflicts with even more sinister symbiotes out to cause havoc. Fortunately, Venom's not short on powers to help Brock through any fight.

As tends to be the case with most superheroes (and villains), Venom has a collection of powers across the various comics, TV shows, and movies that it's appeared in. Some come pretty standard with the character, while others vary depending on the iteration. After all, Eddie Brock isn't the only person Venom's bonded with. In fact, the symbiote has merged with plenty of Marvel heroes: Thor, Hulk, and even Groot have hosted it at various points. In case you need a refresher on what makes Venom so formidable as an opponent, here are some of its most notable abilities.