Every Venom Movie Has The Exact Same Problem

The final chapter of Eddie Brock and Venom's partnership, "Venom: The Last Dance," has been released in theaters, and it maintains the franchise's consistent track record of landing like an inky black mess where all the critics say the same thing: It's the trilogy's best installment, but that's not saying much. Even with all its wild swings at comedy, action, and sci-fi body horror, the "Venom" franchise, like its alien protagonist, is a shape-shifting, inconsistent creature that can never really settle on what it wants to be.

For many, the primary issue that the movies suffer from is the distinct lack of Spider-Man, the one character that Venom wouldn't even exist without given that he began as one of Spidey's biggest foes. However, while there's certainly an argument to be had about the web-slinger's role in the Lethal Protector's popularity, there are over 30 years of comic book history with Venom starring in his own comic book series, proving he can hold his own as a hero and character apart from Spider-Man.

So what was it about Tom Hardy's time with the most well-known member of the klyntar that prevented the "Venom" franchise from becoming as universally loved as his wall-crawling counterpart? Well, it's something that, if rectified earlier, could've been a tactic applied to some of the other massive misfires in Sony's sans-Spider-Man Universe. Just like "Morbius," certain characters from "Madame Web," and "Kraven the Hunter" (if the trailers are to be believed), "Venom" is a character with a truly mean streak. Showcasing that aspect could've really worked in the franchise's favor.