Kaley Cuoco's Tragic True-Life Story

Kaley Cuoco's acting career dates back to the early 1990s. She may be a star these days, but back then, she was just another actor trying to land her big break. She had small roles in TV shows like "My So-Called Life" and "Ellen," and there are undoubtedly plenty of gigs she didn't wind up getting. We know of one that could have given her career a big boost early on: Cuoco unsuccessfully auditioned for the cult classic series "Freaks and Geeks."

"Freaks and Geeks" only ran for one season but it helped get a lot of people their starts both in front of and behind the camera. The show was created by Paul Feig (director of "Bridesmaids") with Judd Apatow (director of "The 40-Year-Old Virgin" and "Knocked Up") as an executive producer. And the main cast became a who's who of people about to blow up big time, such as Seth Rogen, Jason Segel, Linda Cardellini, James Franco, and Busy Philipps.

There's no information on who specifically Cuoco auditioned for, but the safest bet would be one of the main female roles, either Lindsay (Cardellini) or Kim (Philipps). According to sources, Apatow even told Cuoco that she had a future in the industry even if things didn't work out with "Freaks and Geeks." She would find some success via "8 Simple Rules" in the coming years, but it's interesting to consider what other roles would've been open to Cuoco had she landed the "Freaks and Geeks" part.