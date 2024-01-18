Why The Original 'Penny' In Big Bang Theory Was So Hated (And Cut From The Show)

Kaley Cuoco didn't play Penny in the unaired pilot of "The Big Bang Theory" — and audiences really didn't like Amanda Walsh, the actress who portrayed the show's original female lead, a character named Katie.

In a 2022 interview with Entertainment Weekly commemorating the show's 15th anniversary, creators Bill Prady and Chuck Lorre looked back on the sitcom's rocky start. "In the first pilot, the female character is kind of rough," Prady revealed. "She's dangerous in a way and wasn't very nice to the guys."

"Yeah, the audience hated her," Lorre confirmed. Prady seconded that sentiment but then provided important context as to why the audience disliked Katie so much. It stemmed from how she treated two of the show's leads, Sheldon Cooper and Leonard Hofstadter (played by Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki, respectively).

"We didn't realize early on that the audience viewed them as children. They were very naive and childlike, regardless of how intelligent they were. They were very vulnerable, and the audience didn't want a toxic presence around them. That's why we rewrote Katie to become Penny and made her much more charmed by the guys and kind to them, as opposed to a woman who would take advantage of them."