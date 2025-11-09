The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco Unsuccessfully Auditioned For A Cult Classic Series

Before they get their big break, a lot of actors end up auditioning for well-known shows and just narrowly missing out on huge roles ... and apparently, that's what happened to future "Big Bang Theory" star Kaley Cuoco, who tried to book a part in a beloved teen series.

In a 2012 article on New York Magazine's entertainment vertical Vulture, the outlet discussed several people who auditioned for Paul Feig and Judd Apatow's cult series "Freaks and Geeks," which ended up producing a wild amount of future stars. According to them, Jesse Eisenberg, Oscar nominee for "The Social Network," once auditioned for the role of Sam Weir, the protagonist of the titular "geeks" who was eventually played by John Francis Daly (best known otherwise for "Bones" and his screenwriting credits, including "Game Night" and "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves"). Lizzy Caplan, who rose to prominence in "Mean Girls" and recently turned in a bravura performance in "Fleishman Is in Trouble," auditioned to play either Lindsay Weir or Kim Kelly; Lindsay, the new kid in the "freak" crew, was played by Linda Cardellini, and Busy Phillips snagged the role of Kim Kelly (and Caplan appeared on the show in a smaller role).

So what about Cuoco? Vulture readily admits that they're not sure which role she auditioned for, though we can probably assume that it was either Lindsay or Kim (because they're the only lead female roles in the short-lived series). She was apparently 12 years old when she auditioned and, according to the outlet, was told by Apatow that she had a future in the industry ... and he was definitely right about that.