10 Scariest Stephen King Movies & TV Shows, Ranked

"The Langoliers," is a 1995 made-for-TV miniseries adaptation of the novella by the same name from Stephen King's anthology "Four Past Midnight." The miniseries has its share of problems, from the hammy performance of Bronson Pinchot as trader Craig Toomy, to the goofy time-eating monsters toward the end of the story (they're so silly that they make up one of the best and most missable references in "Rick And Morty"). But if you can make peace with those flaws going into the story, the premise itself is frightening enough to be worth it — especially if you find the idea of being trapped in a broken reality an unsettling one.

The two-part series (about the length of a full-length feature film when combined) follows a handful of passengers on a red-eye flight as they wake to realize everyone else is gone. But they're not gone without a trace — instead, many have left behind artifacts like watches or even surgical implants that should be inside someone's body.

The deadheading — he's traveling, not captaining — pilot Brian (David Morse) lands the plan in a small Bangor, Maine airport, which is silent and empty aside from a distant crackling sound mostly perceived by a young passenger named Dinah (Kate Maberly). Even stranger, everything they find there is dull and flattened, from tasteless food and drinks to the quality of sound. Matches don't light and sodas don't fizz. It's the ultimate liminal space, one where the passengers come to the conclusion that somehow, their group has slipped out of sync with time.

As corny as it is at times, Bronson Pinchot's performance is just freaky enough to add to the fear factor. Dean Stockwell elevates the tale as a clever mystery writer who works out what's happening.