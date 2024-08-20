Yvonne Craig's Star Trek Makeup Almost Became A Huge Health Hazard

There are some truly iconic alien inhabitants in the Star Trek franchise. From those pointy-eared Vulcans to the hard-headed Klingons (even if they went through some changes), it's easy to spot which kind of species are from Gene Roddenberry's world of worlds. One standout race are the Orion — pea-green colored aliens that make their debut on "The Cage," the "Star Trek: The Original Series" pilot episode, which features tragedy for Captain Pike. Back then, Susan Oliver was the first to go green, sparking an arresting image for audiences that were only just joining the five-year mission. However, on Season 3, Episode 14 — "Whom Gods Destroy," Yvonne Craig was next in line to go lime, but the task became difficult and downright dangerous when no one could remember how they did it the first time around.

Speaking to Pop Goes the Culture TV, Craig explained, "They couldn't remember what they did to make [Susan Oliver] green," as an effort was made to replicate her look from "The Cage." The first attempt to recapture the Orion people's appearance made Craig literally untouchable, as the paint would rub off easily. Another method saw them consider applying "liquid bandage," but that would then demand acetone to remove it, which would be dangerous to the actor over the six days of scheduled shooting. Craig explained, "You'll have no skin and no liver." Coincidentally, decades later, "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" star Rebecca Romijn suffered a similar blue-tinted ordeal during her time in 2000's "X-Men."