B Movies That Are Actually Awesome

The qualities that define what a B movie is can be difficult to pin down, and no two people will agree 100% on what does or doesn't constitute a true B movie. The most common consensus is that the movie needs to either be low budget or at least have a scrappy feel, there must be a certain amount of cheesiness to it, and the whole thing should feel like it was a labor of love on behalf of everyone involved.

Those are the main criteria we used for all of the movies in this feature. Most of them are, in fact, very low budget — some weren't even distributed by a major studio. They all have a certain scrappiness. And they all have their fair share of cheese. But one thing that wasn't on the table here were actual bad movies. A lot of B movie fans celebrate films that are so bad they're good, movies that are unintentionally funny, and so on. While there is a definite charm to that, what we wanted to spotlight here are movies that really did try to be great and actually achieved that goal.

These movies aren't awesomely bad. They also aren't critically hated movies that are actually awesome. They are B movies that audiences and critics alike tend to agree are genuinely awesome, period — even if critics needed some time to come around on some of them.