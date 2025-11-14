10 Best TV Shows Like Apple TV's Pluribus

Rhea Seehorn's stellar work in "Better Call Saul" went somewhat under the radar, so it's great to see her getting the plaudits she deserves for "Pluribus." As Carol, she has to accomplish two things. She needs to function as a stand-in for the viewer, the in-universe voice asking the same questions anyone might ask should they find themselves in her position. The other thing that Carol needs to do is be entirely unique. In a world where most people share the same mind, it is especially crucial that Carol be compelling, and no character can be compelling without presenting a point-of-view that feels original. She succeeds in doing this, just like Phoebe Waller-Bridge does in "Fleabag."

"Fleabag" isn't a show that uses magical realism, but it does rely on several surreal elements because it is so steeped in the warped perspective of Waller-Bridge's titular character. How the audience views Fleabag in the beginning of the show is probably very much like what Carol might seem to be from the perspective of the human hive-mind in "Pluribus." To anyone observing, both Fleabag and Carol look like they're working against their own self-interests. The way that both characters encapsulate multitudes — they can be unlikeable and incredibly relatable at the same time — is one of the biggest draws of both shows. If Seehorn's performance is what you love most about "Pluribus," then you should definitely give "Fleabag" a try.