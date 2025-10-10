The 15 Best TV Shows Of 2025 (So Far)
Each year, TV networks, cable channels, and streaming services release their content to the masses, and much of it is entertaining. We used to complain that there was never anything good on, but these days, there's an overabundance of amazing content. This makes it challenging to find your next show to watch, as there are many excellent options.
Whether it was a fresh season of an existing series or something entirely new, 2025 saw the arrival of some of the best television in recent years. Disney+ released more Marvel and "Star Wars" content, while a new "Alien" show introduced the menacing monsters to Earth. Several long-awaited season follow-ups finally debuted, reinvigorating each series for a wider audience of viewers.
Whatever your preferred genre, there was something great to watch in 2025, and as of this writing, there's still room for more amazing entries. But until those appear, each of the following shows blew away the competition and should be on everyone's "must see" list of 2025 TV series. Be sure to binge them before 2026 comes along with its own incredible content.
Daredevil: Born Again
Marvel knocked it out of the park when it debuted "Daredevil" on Netflix in 2015. The gritty street-level superhero story was personal, tragic, hopeful, and remarkably dramatic. But when Marvel Studios began generating new content for Disney+, "Daredevil" was one of many characters who didn't initially make the leap into the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's television output.
Fortunately, that decision was eventually reversed when Charlie Cox reprised the role of Matt Murdock for a brief cameo in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." He then popped up in "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" and "Echo" before finally returning in full superhero glory in 2025's "Daredevil: Born Again." The series picks up years after the events of the Netflix show, and it is just as bold as its predecessor.
"Born Again" presents a much darker version of the lead character, as Season 1's ending offers only a glimmer of hope in the face of a dark reality. That's what fans came to expect, and they were not disappointed. Before the first season ended, Disney greenlit two additional seasons. Season 2 is set to drop in March 2026, with Season 3 planned for March 2027, as Marvel works to release new seasons on a more regular annual basis.
- Creators: Dario Scardapane, Matt Corman, Chris Ord
- Cast: Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Jon Bernthal, Clark Johnson
- Number of Episodes In Season: 9
- Where to Watch: Disney+
Dept. Q
"Dept. Q" premiered on Netflix in May 2025, and it didn't take long to become a hit. In under three months, the series scored a second season, keeping things going despite the intentions of Detective Chief Inspector Carl Morck (Matthew Goode).
Morck reluctantly runs Department Q, the Edinburgh Police Department's new cold case division. He begins the series in recovery from a shooting that also saw a uniformed officer killed, and Morck's partner paralyzed. He's been given the cold case department by his superior, who'd rather keep other resources for her open cases. This leaves Morck with little to nothing in his fight to close out as many cold cases as possible.
While crime is at the center of "Dept. Q," the series focuses much of its narrative on its characters, which works in its favor. You have a terminally difficult man heading a small department that is filled with work to do but lacks resources. The crimes are challenging, but the characters are far more important to the viewer, and "Dept. Q" balances this out superbly.
- Creators: Scott Frank, Chandni Lakhani
- Cast: Matthew Goode, Kelly Macdonald, Chloe Pirrie
- Number of Episodes In Season: 9
- Where to Watch: Netflix
Murderbot
One of Apple TV+'s best new shows of 2025 is "Murderbot," based on Martha Wells' "The Murderbot Diaries." Alexander Skarsgård plays the eponymous lead, a private security construct (SecUnit) obsessed with the media, composed of cloned body parts and mechanized components. After the construct malfunctions, it becomes self-aware and dubs itself "Murderbot."
Because humanity doesn't look too kindly on the whole "fully autonomous robot" concept, Murderbot must conceal his individuality while carrying out a slew of dangerous missions. It's an interesting concept that Skarsgård expertly plays, and despite any preconceived notions a prospective viewer might make from the show's title, "Murderbot" is a comedy.
Much of the humor centers on Murderbot's judgment of humanity, as he continues to serve them as if he lacks autonomy. Looper's "Murderbot" review gave "Murderbot" an 8.5 out of 10, citing the series' balance between humor and heart, the incredible cast, and the immense amount of detail in the show. Almost immediately after the Season 1 finale aired, "Murderbot" was renewed for a second season, which has yet to receive an official release date at press time.
- Creators: Paul and Chris Weitz
- Cast: Alexander Skarsgard, David Dastmalchian, Noma Dumezweni
- Number of Episodes In Season: 10
- Where to Watch: Apple TV+
The Bear (Season 4)
When it debuted in 2022 on Hulu, nobody could have expected "The Bear" to become as big as it did. The first season and its follow-ups have been widely acclaimed by critics and fans, garnering numerous accolades. As of 2025, "The Bear" has won 21 Primetime Emmy Awards, including the outstanding lead actor in a comedy series statue for Jeremy Allen White in 2023 and 2024.
In 2025, "The Bear" Season 4 demonstrated the series' ability to continuously up its game, offering new and interesting narratives without abandoning its intensely well-scripted character development. This is especially true of chef Carmy Berzatto (White), who spends all of Seasons 1-3 striving for perfection at his restaurant at the cost of his friendships, family, and health.
Season 4 doesn't keep the format static, and instead asks the question, "What if Carmy is spending so much time refining his style that he doesn't notice how much he hates the industry?" It's an interesting query that's explored in great depth in Season 4, suggesting that Season 5 will keep this theme going as the series continues to develop, enthralling and often shocking its fans.
- Creator: Christopher Storer
- Cast: Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri
- Number of Episodes In Season: 10
- Where to Watch: FX on Hulu
The White Lotus (Season 3)
"The White Lotus" has been a cultural phenomenon and one of the best HBO series in years, so fans were especially happy to see it continue in 2025. Each season of the show follows a handful of characters vacationing and working at one of the title resort hotels, only in an entirely new location. The first season was set at a White Lotus in Hawaii, the second in Italy, and the third in Thailand.
Natasha Rothwell and Jon Gries return from their Season 1 and 2 roles, which helps keep the narrative flowing from one hotel to the next. Two new standouts are Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood, though Sam Rockwell's unhinged monologue in a bar offers one of the best scenes in all of "The White Lotus."
As with previous seasons, much of the narrative is rooted in chaos. Still, Season 3 wasn't as universally beloved as its predecessors. Looper's review gave it a 7 out of 10, praising the ensemble cast, writing, and directing, but calling out — like other critics — the slow pacing, which will hopefully be improved upon in Season 4.
- Creator: Mike White
- Cast: Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Aimee Lou Wood, Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey
- Number of Episodes In Season: 8
- Where to Watch: HBO Max
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
There have been a plethora of popular "Spider-Man" animated series over the years, as each generation has seemingly had one to call their own. For the current generation, it's 2025's "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man," set in an alternate reality within the MCU. The series offers something that the live-action depiction of Spider-Man in the MCU hasn't: his origin story.
The show is set during the earliest days of Spider-Man's (Hudson Thames) crimefighting career, when he's just ironing out the basics of his identity, his powers, and purpose. His manner of acquiring superpowers is noticeably different, as they come from a portal that manifests while Doctor Strange (Robin Atkin Downes) fights a Venom-like alien. Also, instead of Tony Stark, Spidey is mentored by Norman Osborn (Colman Domingo).
It's a refreshing take on a character who's been swinging from the rooftops since 1962. The show's style is reminiscent of Sony's "Spider-Verse" movies, offering a more grounded look that approximates the printed page and illustration methods used to bring the character to life in the '60s. It's a bold and innovative take on a popular character, and Marvel will continue releasing new seasons annually.
- Creator: Jeff Trammell
- Cast: Hudson Thames, Kari Wahlgren, Zeno Robinson, Colman Domingo, Hugh Dancy
- Number of Episodes In Season: 10
- Where to Watch: Disney+
Dexter: Resurrection
If television has proven one thing, it's that you can't keep a good serial killer down. "Dexter" ended in 2013 with the eponymous lead surviving under a new identity. Fast-forward to 2021, and Dexter (Michael C. Hall) returned in "Dexter: New Blood." That show ended with Dexter's demise, but like before, he returned. This time, the show, which first aired in July 2025, is aptly titled "Dexter: Resurrection."
Before the release of "Resurrection," the prequel series "Dexter: Original Sin" established the continuation of Dexter's story. "Resurrection" is set 10 weeks after the ending of "New Blood," after he survives his would-be fatal gunshot. Instead of returning to Miami, where he cut his serial killer teeth, Dexter heads to New York City to find his son, Harrison (Jack Alcott), and make things right between them.
There's some family drama because Harrison is the one who shot Dexter and left him dying in the snow. Unfortunately for Dexter, Miami Metro's Angel Batista (David Zayas) has some questions. Hall returns to his career-defining role as if no time has passed, and he's surrounded by an impressive cast that includes Uma Thurman and Peter Dinklage.
- Developed by: Clyde Phillips
- Cast: Michael C. Hall, Uma Thurman, Jack Alcott, Peter Dinklage
- Number of Episodes In Season: 10
- Where to Watch: Paramount+
Alien: Earth
While there are many movies in the "Alien" franchise, going back to the 1979 original, 2025's "Alien: Earth" is its first foray into television. The series pays homage to director Ridley Scott's original film, mirroring much of the retro-futuristic technology in its sets and props. This firmly ties "Alien: Earth" into the existing canon while simultaneously grounding it in a relatively realistic portrayal of 22nd-century Earth.
"Alien: Earth" is set a couple of years before the events of "Alien," and it shows what happens when Xenomorphs and other dangerous creatures find their way to our homeworld. While they're all deadly in their own insidious ways, the creatures aren't the villains — the corporations and the people running them are clearly the bad guys, which is true in every "Alien" project.
The show poses numerous questions about the nature of self and life after death through its synthetic humanoid characters, but at its core, it's a horror-themed exploration of corporate corruption and the perceived expendable nature of humanity. The series was a massive hit, potentially drawing a whole new generation into the franchise. Unsurprisingly, "Alien: Earth" already has a Season 2 in the works.
- Creator: Noah Hawley
- Cast: Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Timothy Olyphant
- Number of Episodes In Season: 8
- Where to Watch: FX on Hulu
North of North
You don't see a lot of shows focused on the Arctic, and "North of North" makes up for this with a deep dive into Inuk culture. The series follows Siaja (Anna Lambe), a young Inuk mom who is stuck in a rut. She married straight out of high school and feels that it's time to do something different. Unfortunately, she's hopelessly awkward, which adds plenty of charm and relatability to the character.
Because Siaja comes from a tiny town in the Canadian Arctic, everyone knows everybody's business. The townspeople don't take it kindly when she turns against her husband, Ting (Kelly William), the town's so-called "Golden Boy." This leads to plenty of hilarious interactions common to the genre, but with a fun Indigenous twist.
What's fascinating about "North of North" is that it's set in a cold, harsh climate, but the cast (Lambe especially) brings a great deal of warmth and honesty. The show was a hit when it premiered in January 2025, garnering a second season. The renewal is hardly surprising, as "North of North" maintains the elusive yet highly coveted 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
- Creators: Stacey Aglok MacDonald, Alethea Arnaquq-Baril
- Cast: Anna Lambe, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Keira Cooper, Maika Harper, Jay Ryan
- Number of Episodes In Season: 8
- Where to Watch: Netflix
The Studio
A significant challenge in filmmaking is striking a balance between the studio's needs and the desire for artistic creativity. Too often movies lean toward the former rather than the latter, which is the premise of "The Studio." The hilarious series is the brainchild of longtime collaborators Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, boasting a stellar cast in which Rogen is joined by Catherine O'Hara, Kathryn Hahn, and Bryan Cranston.
Rogen plays Matt Remick, the new head of Continental Studios, and he wants nothing more than to make good movies. Unfortunately, the reality of filmmaking rears its ugly head as he must find a way to generate significant profits without sacrificing creativity, and it's no easy task.
The series is satirical and meta, with plenty of self-referential industry comedy spread throughout. "The Studio" is one of the biggest hits of 2025, and should be on everyone's list of must-see TV. The show earned 23 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, winning 13 statues. A second season entered pre-production after being renewed in August 2025, though it likely won't arrive until late 2026.
- Creators: Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez
- Cast: Seth Rogen, Catherine O'Hara, Ike Barinholtz, Kathryn Hahn
- Number of Episodes In Season: 10
- Where to Watch: Apple TV+
Dying for Sex
There aren't many television series with a title that's as on-the-nose as "Dying for Sex," as it centers around a woman doing precisely that. Molly (Michelle Williams) is a married 40-something whose life is utterly changed when she receives a diagnosis of Stage IV metastatic breast cancer that's spread to several organs. She leaves her husband to satisfy the one need she's never had fulfilled: an orgasm.
Still, the series isn't a morbid analysis of coming to terms with dying, as it's uniquely funny and irreverent. The viewer follows Molly as she embarks on this new, final chapter, and it's brilliantly over-the-top in ways few shows could emulate. In addition to being hilarious, "Dying for Sex" is loosely based on a true story.
Molly Kochan created the podcast "Dying for Sex" to document her own terminal cancer diagnosis and leaving her husband to experience numerous sexploits. The television adaptation holds a 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but there won't be a Season 2, as the show was always conceived as a limited series.
- Creators: Kim Rosenstock, Elizabeth Meriwether
- Cast: Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, Sissy Spacek
- Number of Episodes In Season: 8
- Where to Watch: FX on Hulu
The Pitt
Noah Wyle fans already know that he can play a convincing doctor on television. For much of its 15-season run, Wyle played Dr. John Carter in "ER." While 2025's "The Pitt" is a medical drama that's also set in an emergency room, it differs considerably from "ER," and Wyle's character bears little resemblance to his earlier portrayal.
Wyle told Deadline that playing Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch is a "wonderful sort of psychological examination." Unlike "ER," "The Pitt" takes place over the course of a single day — and it's a bad one. There's a mass casualty event, someone Robby cares for deeply is potentially a victim, and things fall apart all around him.
All of this comes as he struggles to recover from the loss of his mentor, who died as a result of a COVID-19 infection. "The Pitt" became a huge success, earning a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and the Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding drama series. There will be a Season 2 of "The Pitt," which is slated to drop in January 2026 — one year after the first season premiered, which is somewhat irregular in modern streaming.
- Creator: R. Scott Gemmill
- Cast: Noah Wyle, Tracy Ifeachor, Patrick Ball, Katherine LaNasa
- Number of Episodes In Season: 15
- Where to Watch: HBO Max
Severance (Season 2)
Fans had to wait a few years before they finally got a chance to dive back into Apple TV+'s hit series "Severance," but the wait was worth it. "Severance" Season 2 arrived in January 2025, and it's just as creepy and inscrutable as the first season, though the stakes are higher. Season 2 picks up soon after the cliffhanger events of Season 1, with the Lumon corporation seemingly working with the innies.
Of course, everything Lumon does isn't for the benefit of the innies or their outie counterparts. Things come to a head as Mark S. (Adam Scott) and Helly R. (Britt Lower) begin a romantic relationship inside Lumon. What's most important about the narrative is that the audience is just as much in the dark as the characters, which makes it incredibly intriguing.
Despite the bizarre nature of the story, there's a humor laced with menace that is both unsettling and satisfying at the same time. Season 2 didn't disappoint, and there will be a Season 3, although it will take some time before it reaches the small screen, with late 2026 or 2027 being likely.
- Creator: Dan Erickson
- Cast: Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman, John Turturro
- Number of Episodes In Season: 10
- Where to Watch: Apple TV+
Adolescence
"Adolescence" is a British crime drama that centers around a young man named Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper), who's arrested for the murder of one of his classmates — which is all the more shocking given that he's 13 years old. What's fascinating about "Adolescence," other than its premise, is the manner in which it was filmed, because it's not only unusual but also incredibly difficult.
All four episodes in the Emmy Award-winning series — each about an hour long — were all shot in one continuous take. No editing was used to combine scenes, as everything was plotted out, and each actor delivered their performance without any errors. That's something you might expect from a theatrical play, but not a scripted TV series, and the results are impressive.
The filming method adds to the ongoing narrative, as everything plays out in real time. The investigation unfolds as if you're literally there watching it happen, with the tension becoming palpable. It's excellent television, deserving of its 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. There was talk of a possible second season, but as of now, nothing has been confirmed.
- Creators: Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham
- Cast: Stephen Graham, Ashley Walters, Faye Marsay, Owen Cooper, Mark Stanley
- Number of Episodes In Season: 4
- Where to Watch: Netflix
Andor (Season 2)
The first season of "Andor" is widely regarded as one of the best "Star Wars" shows of all time, and deservedly so. A lot of the reason the series was so compelling is how grounded it was. Sure, it's a sci-fi Western set long ago in another galaxy, but "Andor" doesn't have any Force-users or lightsabers. Instead, it's a politically-themed heist and prison break tale that's captivating from beginning to end.
Season 2 had to deliver the same level of complex storytelling, with four years of time crammed into a single season. The first three episodes are set one year after the Ferrix Uprising, the subsequent three are set a year after, and so on, until the final episode leads into the events of "Rogue One."
Despite being shortened into one final season, almost every plot hole was perfectly plugged. It's a brilliant closeout for a character, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), who was introduced only recently, and a fantastic addition to the franchise. Looper's review gave it a 9.5 out of 10, high praise indeed but well-earned.
- Creator: Tony Gilroy
- Cast: Diego Luna, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Stellan Skarsgard, Genevieve O'Reilly
- Number of Episodes In Season: 12
- Where to Watch: Disney+