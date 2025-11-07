The Pluribus Episode 1 Line That Tells Us What The Show Is Really About

Vince Gilligan wisely ended the "Breaking Bad" universe to focus on something completely different, a new Apple TV+ series called "Pluribus." The show follows romance author Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn), one of the few people left on Earth who hasn't been affected by a strange virus that makes people optimistic. As such, she's miserable while everyone around her is far too happy. It's a fascinating setup, but what does it mean? Well, there's a line in the first episode that hints at what the show may actually be a metaphor for.

At one point, Davis Taffler (Peter Bergman) talks Carol through this new reality, and when she asks how the hive mind works, he says, "We don't know exactly. It just does." On one hand, this is an easy cop-out to avoid getting bogged down in sci-fi mumbo jumbo, but it eerily echoes sentiments from experts in the field of artificial intelligence on how current AI systems operate. Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, posted an essay to his website in which he states, "When a generative AI system does something, like summarize a financial document, we have no idea, at a specific or precise level, why it makes the choices it does."

Gilligan definitely isn't a fan of artificial intelligence. When he teased "Pluribus" during an interview with Variety in 2023, he made it clear that he sees AI as the end of creativity as we know it. "I think it's a lot of horses***," he said. "It's a giant plagiarism machine, in its current form. I think ChatGPT knows what it's writing like a toaster knows that it's making toast." As such, "Pluribus" could be viewed as a metaphor for the masses blindly adopting a new thing without stopping to consider the consequences.