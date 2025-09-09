Why The Conjuring: Last Rites Blew Everyone Away At The Box Office

After 12 years of ensuring audiences can't look at either vintage dolls or nuns the same way ever again, "The Conjuring: Last Rites" has brought this franchise in for a landing. The films focusing on real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) have generated lots of box office business since 2013's "The Conjuring," but "Last Rites" brought this era of the saga to a close. At the box office at least, this meant the series went out with a bang. While other horror movie "final chapters" like "Paranormal Acitivty: The Ghost Dimension" grossed only a fraction of what their biggest predecessors amassed, "Last Rites" had by far the biggest "Conjuring" opening ever with a staggering $84 million debut.

The fourth-biggest September opening weekend ever in North America and one of 2025's best domestic bows, "Last Rites" absolutely obliterated all pre-release box office expectations and financial norms for "Conjuring" films. How did this happen? Where did such a gargantuan opening come from for the "Conjuring" saga's swan song? There's a lot behind "The Conjuring: Last Rites" blowing everyone away at the domestic box office, including this franchise's theatrical history, the strong track record Warner Bros. has with early September horror movies, and 2025 being a great year for horror fare. Even with a multitude of factors fueling this tremendous debut, it's abundantly clear that "Last Rites" did everything right.