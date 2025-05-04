11 Things Marvel Needs To Do To Fix The MCU In Phase 6

As Wade Wilson/Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) put it in "Deadpool and Wolverine," the Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently "at a low point." Though titles like "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," and "Werewolf by Night" show that the MCU's exploits in the 2020s are far from devoid of high points, Phases Four and Five of this franchise have delivered a shocking level of duds.

The likes of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," "Secret Invasion," and "Captain America: Brave New World" have largely registered as some of the worst MCU projects to date. Other productions like "Thor: Love and Thunder" and "The Marvels" got far more mixed critical and audience marks than even the worst-received 2010s MCU releases. With Phase Six of the MCU kicking off with "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," it's time for this franchise to do some vital re-evaluating.

There are several recurring flaws plaguing the MCU right now, but there are 11 specific ways this franchise can get itself back on the right track for Phase Six and beyond. Some of these specifically address the biggest problems of Phases Four and Five, while others confront issues that have been damaging the brand long before Deadpool's decree. The MCU's current slump is galaxies away from the "Avengers: Endgame" days of the saga dominating pop culture, but following these 11 suggestions could get this franchise back on its creative feet.