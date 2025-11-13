10 Best TV Shows Like The Girlfriend
In Amazon Prime Video's 2025 miniseries "The Girlfriend," a wealthy art gallery owner named Laura Sanderson (Robin Wright, who also produces the series and directed several episodes) has doubts about her son's new partner. Cherry Laine (Olivia Cooke) doesn't come from a world of financial comfort and privilege like Laura and her son Daniel (Laurie Davidson) do, which makes Laura both unsure of how much the couple could possibly have in common and concerned that Cherry is simply trying to land a rich guy. It seems like the premise for a romantic comedy, but "The Girlfriend" actually ends up being a twisty psychological thriller that goes to some unexpectedly dark places over its six episodes.
Not only did "The Girlfriend" score strong reviews, but the steamy series also has Taylor Swift's stamp of approval. If you're reading this, then you must have enjoyed it, too. If you're looking for something similar to binge next, you're in the right place. What follows are a range of recommendations that run the gamut from psychological thriller shows to gripping dramas. We've included shows about the imbalance between the wealthy and the working class, as well as shows about people becoming suspicious that a friend or loved one is entering into a new relationship that might not be what it seems. If you loved "The Girlfriend," you're bound to get a kick out of all of them.
The Perfect Couple
Mirroring the central conflict of "The Girlfriend," the 2024 Netflix miniseries "The Perfect Couple" is also about a rich and powerful matriarch who thinks her son's new woman is only in it for the money. In this case, the matriarch is Greer Garrison Winbury (Nicole Kidman), who made her fortune by writing a series of successful murder mystery novels. While Greer has agreed to host an extravagant wedding for her son, Benji (Billy Howle), and his fiancée, Amelia (Eve Hewson), at her sprawling Nantucket estate, she maintains doubts about Amelia's intentions and is determined to get to the bottom of things.
All of that takes a back seat when the body of Amelia's best friend and maid of honor, Merritt (Meghann Fahy), washes up on the beach the morning after the rehearsal dinner. Greer is not going to let her family be embarrassed, let her son's wedding be ruined, or have her home become the center of a media frenzy, so she insists that everyone keep things quiet until after the wedding — and after she herself can investigate the situation. This obviously doesn't sit well with Amelia, further driving a wedge between the two of them.
"The Perfect Couple" can be a tad melodramatic at times, but it still ends up telling a compelling story about loyalty, greed, and class warfare. It also does an admirable job of building a mystery with some genuinely surprising twists, all the way up to the final reveal. If you manage to figure out who killed Merritt in "The Perfect Couple" before the end, consider yourself a supersleuth.
Sirens
Like "The Girlfriend" and "The Perfect Couple," the Netflix series "Sirens" is also a show about skepticism over the intentions behind a relationship that straddles societal class boundaries. But there are a few key differences. For one thing, the relationship in question isn't a romantic one — it's a boss/personal assistant dynamic between eccentric billionaire Michaela (Julianne Moore) and her assistant, Simone (Milly Alcock). Simone tries to hide what she deems an embarrassing upbringing of struggle in the foster care system from Michaela, as well as the fact that she has a sister.
That sister, Devon (Meghann Fahy of "The Perfect Couple"), is the one who serves as the third wheel skeptic in "Sirens." Once she finds out about Simone's new life, she immediately inserts herself into it to see what's going on. Devon hates how differently Simone acts around Michaela, how much control Michaela has over Simone, and how bizarre and almost cult-like things are within Michaela's orbit. When Michaela tries to buy Devon off to leave her and Simone alone, that only further strengthens Devon's resolve to get to the bottom of what is going on and to free Simone from Michaela's increasingly aggressive influence.
"Sirens" is a beautifully shot class warfare story. It's not perfect (it may have benefitted from having more than five episodes and/or a few less supporting characters in order to tell a slightly more focused story), but it's still a must watch for fans of "The Girlfriend," especially those who particularly enjoyed the Amazon show's black comedy. This is an area where "Sirens" excels, delivering some devilish humor at unexpected moments.
The Gardener
"The Gardener" is another gripping series about a mother having a close relationship with their adult son and subsequently feeling threatened when that son meets a girl. The twist? The mother and son are hitmen. This 2025 Spanish-language Netflix series focuses on La China Jurado (Cecilia Suárez), who runs a gardening business with her son, Elmer (Álvaro Rico). At least, that's what they present to the world. In actuality, the business is mostly just a cover for their killers-for-hire side hustle.
Things are going well — that is, as "well" as a business that revolves around murdering people can go — when Elmer becomes infatuated with a woman named Violeta (Catalina Sopelana). This would've already been a complicated situation on a surface level, since Elmer is a bit emotionally stunted and his mother has long sold him on not needing any other women in his life. But there's also the small detail of Elmer having developed his crush on Violeta after she became his latest assassination assignment.
Elmer's reluctance to kill Violeta not only threatens to destroy the family business and put them in danger, but also the personal relationship between Elmer and his mother. It's definitely a unique twist on the interfering mother story. Most shows would have things be told from Violeta's perspective with her friends and family warning her against getting involved with a hitman. The fact that it's actually the hitman's mother who is the one with the concerns makes "The Gardener" all the more compelling.
The Better Sister
If you're looking for shows to watch after "The Girlfriend," which is a Prime Video original, then you're probably already subscribed to Amazon's streaming service. If that's the case, then you currently have access to another gripping psychological thriller show involving complicated familial relationships: "The Better Sister" is a limited series that was added to the streaming service on May 29, 2025.
Sisters Chloe Taylor (Jessica Biel) and Nicky Macintosh (Elizabeth Banks) are estranged, but a major thing they have in common has brought them back together. Chloe's husband, Adam Macintosh (Corey Stoll), has been murdered. What does that mean to Nicky other than the death of her brother-in-law? Well, she was married to Adam before Chloe was. Not only that, but Chloe's stepson, Ethan (Maxwell Acee Donovan), has been arrested for the crime — and, as you probably guessed, Chloe is only Ethan's stepmom because Nicky is his biological mother.
Needless to say, things aren't so cut and dry. "The Better Sister" soon reveals multiple layers of lies and deceit as Chloe and Nicky's complicated past is explored, as is each of their respective relationships to Adam. Even when the show veers a bit too much into murder mystery cliché, the strong performances and chemistry of Banks and Biel — who also executive produced — elevates proceedings. Once things get going, "The Better Sister" becomes a show that is impossible to turn off.
The White Lotus
While "The White Lotus" is mostly about extremely rich people doing terrible things to one another, there are several subplots across all three seasons of the acclaimed HBO anthology show that explore similar dynamics to "The Girlfriend." Case in point, the infamous Greg/Gary (Jon Gries), whose relationship with the very wealthy Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) raises more than a few red flags as to his intentions — and that's before the events of Season 2 end up justifying all suspicions that he wasn't in it for love.
There are other examples along similar lines, as well. There's middle-class Rachel (Alexandra Daddario) being asked to abandon all her ambitions to be the trophy wife of rich rogue Shane (Jake Lacy). And there is also the trio of gal pals in Season 3 whose befriending of the resort staff ends up backfiring on them. But even beyond those instances, "The White Lotus" is still the kind of psychological thriller dramedy that fans of the genre will love regardless of the particular details therein.
Like all the best shows of its ilk, "The White Lotus" knows how to walk that line between tying up some of its loose ends while intentionally leaving some dangling — there are several unanswered questions at the end of "The White Lotus" Season 1, and that's by design. It's the kind of thing that keeps people talking about a show even after its over, and there's no doubt that "The White Lotus" has been a huge word of mouth hit for HBO. It's been so popular that people have been flocking to real-life "The White Lotus" filming locations.
The Affair
On the surface, there doesn't seem to be a lot that connects "The Girlfriend" with "The Affair," the Showtime drama that follows the aftermath of an extramarital relationship. But one of the most unique aspects of "The Girlfriend" is its dual-narrative structure, wherein it goes back and forth between telling things from the perspective of Cherry and the perspective of Laura. In fact, sometimes an episode will show the exact same situation twice, offering a different version of events depending on which of the two women's perspectives is being highlighted. It's a narrative device that was most famously used in the classic Akira Kurosawa film "Rashomon," with just about any subsequent story that uses that structure being compared to that movie.
Most episodes of "The Affair" are divided into two halves, with each one focusing on the same event or series of events but from the perspective of a specific character. While this often means the perspectives of the main couple whose crumbling marriage is the focal point of the show — Noah (Dominic West) and Helen (Maura Tierney) Solloway — a number of other characters also get their turns to "tell" stories across the show's five seasons. This includes the woman with whom Noah had his affair, Noah and Helen's former spouses, and more. If you're wondering how a show can milk five seasons out of just the drama of Noah and Helen's past and current marriages, "The Affair" does go other places — including becoming a murder mystery after a character close to one of the main cast winds up dead.
Behind Her Eyes
From one show about an affair to another, only in the case of "Behind Her Eyes," we're back to psychological thriller territory. And, like "The Girlfriend," this one is also based on a novel. Drawing connections to previous recommendations, "Behind Her Eyes" stars Eve Hewson of "The Perfect Couple." Here, she plays Adele, whose husband David (Tom Bateman) is having an affair with a woman at work named Louise (Simona Brown). But what begins as a basic story of a lurid affair quickly turns into a dark love triangle wherein Louise becomes infatuated with both the husband and Adele.
As Louise becomes more obsessed not only with Adele and David individually but also their lives as a whole, more and more layers of deceit are discovered, with the long list of shocking revelations including the discovery that Louise isn't the first mistress — and that Adele has a history of not taking the news of David's infidelities very well. We won't spoil it here, but we will say that at least one person has wound up dead after getting enmeshed in the lives of Adele and David.
"Behind Her Eyes" definitely goes off the rails more than once, but it feels like it does so intentionally and knows that its audience is looking for that sort of thing. So if that audience is you, definitely give "Behind Her Eyes" a watch. And maybe a second watch after you're done, as it's the kind of show that has things that are only noticed upon a rewatch.
We Were Liars
Another one for psychological thriller fans who are trying to stay within the Amazon Prime Video library, "We Were Liars" follows a quartet of teenage friends — who have dubbed themselves The Liars — as they deal with a mysterious accident that left a member of the group with amnesia. On top of that, the foursome is a mix of the wealthy and the not so wealthy, which becomes an ongoing source of contention within the group.
Over the course of "We Were Liars" Season 1 (Season 2 has been greenlit but there has been no announced timeframe for its production or release), the deceit and backstabbing begins to mount, as do the crimes committed by and to the core group. The Rotten Tomatoes critical consensus somewhat dismissively refers to the show as "'Succession'-lite," but a "lite" version of one of the best television dramas in recent memory is still quite the compliment.
"We Were Liars" feels like a combination of "Succession," "Pretty Little Liars," and "Gossip Girl," but with a much heavier emphasis on the psychological drama elements than those last two shows in particular. And we obviously can't speak to its as of yet unreleased second season at this point, but what we can do is very confidently recommend Season 1 of "We Were Liars" to fans of "The Girlfriend" as well as any or all of the other aforementioned shows.
The Guest
If you take "The Girlfriend" and add a dash of the classic '90s psychological thriller film "Single White Female," you'll get the 2025 BBC miniseries "The Guest." A housekeeper named Ria Powell (Gabrielle Creevy) finds herself unable to maintain a steady gig, as every single one of her rich clients only use her services until someone cheaper comes along. Struggling to make ends meet, Ria has resorted to having to steal food to live as every penny she manages to earn has to go toward rent.
Enter self-made businesswoman Fran Sharp (Eve Myles), who not only offers Ria a long term position to clean her impressive mansion but also seems to be the rare rich person in the universe of "The Guest" who actually treats their hired help with dignity and kindness. As happy as Ria is to have the job, she can't fully shake the feeling that it — and Fran — are a little too good to be true. And while she definitely unearths plenty of dark secrets about Fran that prove her theory right, Ria also can't help but admire the power and influence she holds.
Fran, in turn, also seems to take an interest in Ria that goes beyond just being a kind and generous boss, an interest that is clearly going in a dark direction. The ensuing psychological game that Ria and Fran play is captivating to watch, echoing elements of the one between Cherry and Laura in "The Girlfriend" but without a man in the middle to serve as the fulcrum of their warfare. If you decide to watch "The Guest" — and, if you're a fan of "The Girlfriend," you absolutely should — just be sure it's the correct one, as there is also a 2025 Netflix drama of the same name.
Riviera
This three-season Irish/British co-production has elements of not only "The Girlfriend" but several other shows on this list. "Riviera" has the wealthy vacation-based drama of "The White Lotus," the mysteriously murdered husband mystery of "The Better Sister," the rich woman stuck in a world of mounting lies of "The Perfect Couple," and, most importantly in terms of this list, the overall condemnation of the greed of the wealthy and their manipulation of those beneath them of "The Girlfriend."
Given that she hasn't been as consistent of a presence on the big screen as she was during her mid-1990s to mid-2000s heyday, people sometimes wonder what Julia Stiles is doing now. Well, she not only continues to act, but she's shown up in some pretty great projects over these last few years. Stiles is the lead character in "Riviera," and she delivers a dynamite performance as Georgina Marjorie Clios, a successful art dealer — another big connection to "The Girlfriend" — whose husband is the aforementioned murder victim.
Anthony LaPaglia is the dead husband, Lena Olin is his ex wife, Dimitri Leonidas is his son and business successor, and, in a rare serious(ish) role, Will Arnett plays Georgina's uncle. It's a stellar cast for a wonderfully twisty psychological dramedy, which goes a long way in helping to sell some of the show's more soapy and melodramatic moments — of which, admittedly, there are many. But "The Girlfriend" is plenty guilty of that as well, so that type of thing is unlikely to be a dealbreaker here.