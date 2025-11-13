10 Best TV Shows Like The Girlfriend

Mirroring the central conflict of "The Girlfriend," the 2024 Netflix miniseries "The Perfect Couple" is also about a rich and powerful matriarch who thinks her son's new woman is only in it for the money. In this case, the matriarch is Greer Garrison Winbury (Nicole Kidman), who made her fortune by writing a series of successful murder mystery novels. While Greer has agreed to host an extravagant wedding for her son, Benji (Billy Howle), and his fiancée, Amelia (Eve Hewson), at her sprawling Nantucket estate, she maintains doubts about Amelia's intentions and is determined to get to the bottom of things.

All of that takes a back seat when the body of Amelia's best friend and maid of honor, Merritt (Meghann Fahy), washes up on the beach the morning after the rehearsal dinner. Greer is not going to let her family be embarrassed, let her son's wedding be ruined, or have her home become the center of a media frenzy, so she insists that everyone keep things quiet until after the wedding — and after she herself can investigate the situation. This obviously doesn't sit well with Amelia, further driving a wedge between the two of them.

"The Perfect Couple" can be a tad melodramatic at times, but it still ends up telling a compelling story about loyalty, greed, and class warfare. It also does an admirable job of building a mystery with some genuinely surprising twists, all the way up to the final reveal. If you manage to figure out who killed Merritt in "The Perfect Couple" before the end, consider yourself a supersleuth.