Where Was The White Lotus Filmed? Every Major Location You Can Visit In Real Life

The first season of "The White Lotus" is unique in that it was filmed mainly in a single location due to COVID-19 restrictions. That location? The Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, Hawaii. Filming took eight weeks in their bubble. Naturally, some outdoor scenes take place on beaches near the hotel, but production worked with what they had thanks to the restrictions placed upon them.

Set designer Laura Fox told Town and Country Magazine that luxury overlaid with a whole lot of kitsch was her goal. She added that she was given free reign to temporarily make over the hotels' rooms to better reflect the eye-popping largess that she was looking to portray, but they weren't allowed to make any permanent changes. "I brought in a draper who moved in and started sewing. We weren't building much; we were using rooms that already existed and we couldn't paint," she said. "We did it mostly through fabric. We were able to empty all the rooms of everything but the beds, but really, we were working with the rooms as they were for a canvas."

If visitors pop into the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, they shouldn't expect their own suites to look anything like what they see in "The White Lotus." However, fans can definitely visit the hotel — it'll just cost them a pretty penny to stay. As of this writing, a room at the resort will cost you in excess of a thousand dollars a night, with some rooms going for considerably more than that.