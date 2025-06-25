Where Was The White Lotus Filmed? Every Major Location You Can Visit In Real Life
A wickedly funny social satire wrapped in a murder mystery, HBO's "The White Lotus" has taken the TV world by storm over the last few years. What's great about it is that it's not just a perfectly-acted exploration of what happens when the idle rich are unleashed on a tropical paradise, it's also a travelogue of beautiful locations and gorgeous vistas. Part of the show's appeal is getting to bask in all the exotic surroundings, which has given birth to a wave of White Lotus tourism: In what's been dubbed "The White Lotus effect," interest in the destinations featured on the show has spiked, such is its popularity.
While fancy resorts are the main setting in "The White Lotus," those hotels aren't the only place the show has shot for each of its outings. Plenty of bustling city streets, museums and restaurants, warm sandy beaches and even religious institutions have hosted HBO's crews for filming. Many of these places can be accessed by the public, who can even book stays in some of the rooms used for the series. Here's a list of every major filming location used across all three seasons of "The White Lotus" that you can visit in person.
Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea
The first season of "The White Lotus" is unique in that it was filmed mainly in a single location due to COVID-19 restrictions. That location? The Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, Hawaii. Filming took eight weeks in their bubble. Naturally, some outdoor scenes take place on beaches near the hotel, but production worked with what they had thanks to the restrictions placed upon them.
Set designer Laura Fox told Town and Country Magazine that luxury overlaid with a whole lot of kitsch was her goal. She added that she was given free reign to temporarily make over the hotels' rooms to better reflect the eye-popping largess that she was looking to portray, but they weren't allowed to make any permanent changes. "I brought in a draper who moved in and started sewing. We weren't building much; we were using rooms that already existed and we couldn't paint," she said. "We did it mostly through fabric. We were able to empty all the rooms of everything but the beds, but really, we were working with the rooms as they were for a canvas."
If visitors pop into the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, they shouldn't expect their own suites to look anything like what they see in "The White Lotus." However, fans can definitely visit the hotel — it'll just cost them a pretty penny to stay. As of this writing, a room at the resort will cost you in excess of a thousand dollars a night, with some rooms going for considerably more than that.
The San Domenico Palace, Taormina
With COVID-19 travel restrictions having been largely lifted by the time it was filmed, Season 2 of "The White Lotus" was allowed to spread its wings a bit more and film in other locales. Shooting took place in Sicily, Italy, and the featured hotel this time out is the San Domenico Palace, Taormina, another Four Seasons. A converted 14th century convent which was transformed into a commercial property in the 1800s, the hotel boasts Michelin star quality dining, a spa with bespoke treatments, and incredibly luxurious settings.
The hotel has an impeccable pedigree and has been popular with Americans for many years, having hosted everyone from banker J.P. Morgan Jr. to Golden Age Hollywood star Ava Gardner. Other famous former guests include Oscar Wilde, Audrey Hepburn, Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton, and Sophia Loren. The place has "a real vibe," as series creator Mike White put it during an interview with Architectural Digest. "We saw a lot of properties in France and Italy," White explained. "Many of them were small and wouldn't photograph very well. But when we went to the San Domenico...there was just something about it."
Fans looking to have a "White Lotus" experience of their own might be forced to plan ahead as the hotel is frequently booked to capacity, but for select dates in 2025 and 2026, it will cost anywhere from $4,000 to $7,000 per night to stay there. It's a lot to shell out, especially if you're easily spooked — some of the cast of "The White Lotus" became convinced the place was haunted after having eerily similar nightmares.
The streets of Noto, Sicily
Multiple public city streets feature in Season 2 of "The White Lotus," which used filming locations in several Sicilian cities. Scenes were shot in Cefalù (the opening shot of the season is of this city), Palermo, and Noto, the last of which is featured heavily in "Bull Elephants," the third episode of the season. In it, Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and Daphne (Meghann Fahy) go on an excursion, visiting several sites in Noto that you can see for yourself if you're in southeastern Sicily.
During their day trip, Daphne and Harper can be seen walking through the famous limestone piazza and taking in the beautiful local buildings, such as the Palazzo Ducezio and the cathedral on Corso Vittorio Emanuele, the beating heart of Noto. The show really made the most of this Baroque wonder, which was rebuilt in the 18th century after an earthquake in 1693 left the original city in ruins. It's a stunning city for any visitor, but fans of "The White Lotus" will have a blast following in Harper and Daphne's footsteps.
Villa Tasca
A side note for fans of "The White Lotus" about visiting Noto, Sicily: You won't find the Villa Tasca there. In the show, Daphne and Harper stay there after their day in the city, hoping to get away from the madness of the resort for a while. However, the building they used for the villa is actually located in another Sicilian city: If you want to see it for yourself, you'll have to head to Palermo. This 16th century villa (which one hosted Jacqueline Kennedy) comes complete with a staff, four ensuite bathrooms, and a billiard room. It's fully renovated, protected, and even has two swimming pools.
It's all very posh, yet it costs a lot less than the resorts seen on the show, with rooms going for a few hundred dollars per night as opposed to a few thousand. If that's still a little rich for your blood as it is for most people, you can just visit the property without staying over for less money. A guided tour around the place will only set you back €15 per adult. Kids aged 10-17 may visit for €10, and those under nine may go for €5. For those with furry companions, dogs are welcome as long as they're leashed.
The Castello degli Schiavi
The Castello degli Schiavi is a Sicilian castle situated 10 miles south of San Domenico Palace, and it was famous even before "The White Lotus" shot footage there due to its connection to "The Godfather." The Castello degli Schiavi is where Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) takes shelter when he flees America after performing his first hit. It's also the place where Michael dies in "The Godfather III," so it's a must-see for film buffs.
In "The White Lotus" Season 2, Albie (Adam DiMarco), Dominic (Michael Imperioli), Bert (F. Murray Abraham), and Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) tour the Castello during Episode 3. And, yes, there are "Godfather" jokes aplenty. If you'd like to see this place with your own eyes, private events can be booked at the Castello, or you can set up a private tour via appointment only.
Villa Elena
The place used for Quentin's (Tom Hollander) ultra-expensive Italian home — a huge villa that's cost him way too much money to maintain and that he desperately wants to be rid of — is called the Villa Elena. When Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge, who actually avoids watching "The White Lotus") takes a tour of the place and blurts out that it must have cost him a fortune to buy, renovate, and maintain, she wasn't far off — its real owner dedicated a whole lot of time and cash to it.
In real life, Villa Elena is the property of Jacques Garcia, a fashion designer who has spent a pretty penny renovating the 17th century monastery into a relaxing vacation spot. Unlike Quentin, the real owner has made this place work, turning it into a retreat that he can enjoy with his friends as well as a thriving business: If you want to see the Villa Elena for yourself, you can rent the place for roughly $3,150 a night, depending on when you check in and how long you stay.
The Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui is the main hotel location in Season 3
Season 3 of "The White Lotus" takes place in Thailand, with several different hotels standing in for the Thai version of White Lotus. As usual, a Four Seasons property was used, with much of the shooting taking place at the resort in Koh Samui, the country's second-largest island. The resort's luxurious pool villas, infinity pool, and fitness areas all appear in the show, and the idyllic pathways that wind through the tropical resort are here. This is also where the breakfast and lunch scenes were shot. Rooms start at $1,959 per night for a serenity pool villa, while a five-room suite will set you back over $15,000.
To create their ideal hotel on screen, the production also visited some lesser-known luxury hotels and spliced it all together in the edit. Some other hotels that were used include the Cape Pawna Hotel in Phuket, which was utilized for a single scene, and Villa Amaravida in Phuket stood in for Gary's (Jon Gries) villa. And where did the cast stay? Siri Sala Private Thai Villa in Bangkok, which was also used for exterior shots of Sritala (Lek Patravadi) and Jim Hollinger's (Scott Glenn) mansion. Staying at Siri Sala will cost you $4,700 a night, Cape Pawna's going rate is $4,000 to $12,000 a night, and the Villa Amaravida in Phuket will set you back between $2,000 and $14,000 a night.
Season 3 also used a chain of luxury hotels founded in Thailand
While "The White Lotus" Season 3 once again used a Four Seasons resort, this wasn't the only luxury hotel chain that producers turned to. Several scenes were shot at locations belonging to Anantara, which was founded in Thailand in 2001. It's a well-known name in Asia, though less-known in the States (of course, that may well change following "The White Lotus" Season 3).
The Anantara Bophut Koh Samui provides the White Lotus with its hotel lobby. Fans can walk right into the hotel and see the chandelier and picture frames that pop up in several shots in the show, and the many monkey statues that litter the grounds are really there. You can also explore the library that the show changed into a luxurious jewelry shop for that big heist scene. Several of the resort's outdoor spa huts were used, as well.
Suites here currently go for $190 dollars a night. For those with more cash to spend, the hotel offers a number of more luxurious rooms which can cost as much as $744 a night for a two-bed suite with access to a private pool. That naturally doesn't include in-room dining, meals at the hotel's restaurant or any other additional perks, but it might just be the cheapest way to experience the "White Lotus" way of living.
Two more Anantara hotels were used
Have you ever watched the Wellness Sanctuary scenes in Season 3 of "The White Lotus" and yearned to be pampered in the same manner? You can book an afternoon at the same spa and you'll have a wide variety of treatments to choose from. The Anantara Mai Khao Phuket's spa was repurposed for several of those Wellness Sanctuary scenes, and the show also used its outdoor lagoons. Season 3's opening and closing scenes were filmed here, too. You don't even have to be staying at the hotel to use the spa. Prices vary by type and length of treatment. The Anantara Signature Massage costs around $180 for 90s minutes (all fees are paid in Thai baht).
Finally, the White Lotus' bar is actually at Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort's Singing Bird Lounge, a stunning little slice of paradise that sits "in the lush canopy of a 120-year-old tree," according to the Anantara website. There are some stunning views of Koh Samui from the lounge, which specializes in cocktails. While the main cocktails are all named after local birds to tie in with the tropical, tree-top location, they've actually started serving what they call an Anantara White Lotus Mirage, which is "a bespoke creation celebrating the HBO original series."
Rosewood Phuket's Ta Khai restaurant
The majority of the show's dinner scenes were filmed at the Rosewood Hotel Phuket's Ta Khai restaurant. In the show, there's plenty of messy behavior that has nothing to do with the meals on the table, but the food still manages to catch the eye. The show's Cafe Del Mar scenes were also filmed at this branch of The Rosewood, which has a very authentic vibe. "Repurposed materials create a rustic Thai village ambience and the stage for a responsibly sourced, authentic Thai menu," the restaurant's website explains.
Encouraging a casual dress code, the Ta Khai (which means fishing net) offers plenty of freshly-made dishes. It specializes in Southern Thai cuisine, and everything is made with care and attention to detail. Prices are on the high side compared to many Thai restaurants, but you're paying for the expertise of the chef and the stunning location. The Cafe Del Mar is actually a real place where you can drink, dine, and party, though reservations are a must.
The Mandarin Oriental in Bangkok
Another memorable dining scene — the place where Frank (Sam Rockwell) breaks bread over cocktails with Rick (Walton Goggins) — was filmed in Bangkok at The Bamboo Bar in the Mandarin Oriental Hotel. It provides a completely different atmosphere to the breezy, outdoorsy world of the Ta Khai, with dimmer lighting, darker fixtures, and a stylish 1950s vibe.
Naturally, The Bamboo Bar (billed by the Mandarin Hotel as Thailand's first jazz bar) is open for visitors. If you stop in you'll be able to listen to the soothing strains of jazz or the brassy kick of blues music provided by house bands while you imbibe. If you have a keen eye, you might even be able to spy a picture of "White Lotus" creator Mike White hanging on the bar's wall.
The Mandarin Oriental's lobby was also used for the Bangkok Hotel's lobby. It's a must-visit for fans of the show when they're in Bangkok, but it's not the only hotel in the Thai capital used in "The White Lotus" Season 3. Another scene featuring Rick — specifically his meeting with Sritala — takes place at the Michelin recognized restaurant of the Royal Osha in Bangkok, and they also shot at the Sing Sing Theater in Bangkok, which was turned into a sex club for the show.
Wat Pu Khao Thong Monastery and the Dusit Dheva Cultural Center in Koh Samui
The search for spiritual fulfillment haunts many characters in "The White Lotus," so, unsurprisingly, Season 3 features a Buddhist monastery. The interiors and most of the exteriors for the monastery were filmed at the Wat Pu Khao Thong Monastery in Koh Samui, and its garden is located at the Dusit Dheva Cultural Center, also in Koh Samui.
If you'd like to experience a bit of cultural, spiritual, or emotional enlightenment of your own, Wat Pu Khao Thong is free to visit. You can climb to the top of the temple, listen to the monks' chanting, and explore the nearby Ayutthaya ruins. You can also hit up the Dusit Dheva Cultural Center, which is a public park. The property contains several temples as well as sculptures and botanic gardens.
Beaches, bays, and harbors
A number of different Thai beaches were used in "The White Lotus" Season 3, not all in Koh Samui. Haad Rin Beach, which is where the show staged its Full Moon Party scenes, is on the neighbouring island of Koh Phangan. It's a beautiful location, but just note that Haad Rin Beach no longer hosts a real-life Full Moon Party (COVID-19 put an end to them and they haven't really kicked back up again since).
Elsewhere, some scenes were filmed at Choeng Mon Beach in Koh Samui (including some of the Full Moon Party scenes) and Ya Nui Beach in Phuket. Yachting scenes took place at Phuket Yacht Haven Marina, Mu Ko Ang Thong National Marine Park in Koh Samui, and the beautiful Phang Na Bay, made famous by the classic James Bond film "The Man with a Golden Gun." All of them are open to the public, though there are charges for entering national parks in Thailand, with foreigners paying more under the dual pricing system.
Other White Lotus Season 3 shooting locations you can visit in real life
Multiple street scenes in "The White Lotus" Season 3 were filmed at the Fisherman's Village Night Market in Thanon Bophut, Koh Samui. The longest street market in Koh Samui, it's open both night and day for the convenience of tourists everywhere, where groceries and fresh food may be bought. Nearby you have Snake Farm Koh Samui, where the snake charming scene was filmed. Snake shows take place every day for a fee.
The Magical Weed Garden Lounge in Koh Samui stood in for Aleksei's (Julian Kostov) apartment. It, too, is free to enter and serves as a lounge with food, alcohol, and entertainment available. It also serves as a dispensary. Lastly, and moving away from Koh Samui, fans may want to visit Bangla Boxing Stadium in Patong Beach, Phuket, as it hosted multiple Muay Thai boxing scenes. Fight nights at the stadium are Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.