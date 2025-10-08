A Steamy Prime Video Series Has Taylor Swift's Stamp Of Approval

If you're a fan of Taylor Swift's music, you know that she can skew a little dramatic, which is why fans love her as much as they do. Between power ballads like "All Too Well" — which she expanded to a glorious, aching 10 minute version when she released "her" version of "Red" in 2021 before ultimately reclaiming her masters — and over-the-top rants like "Look What You Made Me Do," Swift is no stranger to a giant and probably out-of-control emotion or feeling, and when it comes to high-octane drama and camp, "The Girlfriend" more than delivers.

Based on a novel of the same name by Michelle Francis, "The Girlfriend" tells the viewer immediately that Laura Sanderson never likes her son Daniel's paramours, and when he informs her that things are relatively serious with Cherry Laine, Laura's husband and Daniel's father Howard (Waleed Zuaiter) is immediately supportive, but Laura is on edge. After she discovers Cherry and Daniel in a series of compromising positions and learns that Cherry might be lying about certain parts of her backstory, Laura grows more and more suspicious and determined to keep the two young lovers apart; to say that Laura goes to drastic and even horrifying lengths to do so is a massive understatement.

Wright and Cooke really elevate the material of "The Girlfriend" — a series that might have fallen apart without two such capable actors at the helm — and even when the show feels abjectly absurd, it's still incredibly fun to watch. Swift, for her part, knows this and made sure to recommend it on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" — so what else did the Eras Tour superstar say she's really loved lately?