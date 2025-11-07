5 Reasons Why The Witcher Season 4 Was A Failure For Netflix

The most obvious reason that Season 4 of "The Witcher" struggled is the loss of Henry Cavill. Making matters worse, his exit from "The Witcher" came shortly before he was dumped from the DC Cinematic Universe, too. This dour sea change for Cavill perplexed fans of both franchises, although at least they could still enjoy Cavill in his best TV shows and movies.

Fans got loud right after the announcement that Cavill was out landed, flatly unwilling to accept anyone but him in the role of Geralt. Then they got wind about who had been chosen to fill Cavill's sizable boots, and we need to talk about Liam Hemsworth as the Witcher. It's going to be a tough chat.

When he was first announced, fans were ready to turn off the series entirely. "As much as I love this show I'd rather have it cancelled than have Geralt recast," said u/rosarosi on Reddit at the time. Hordes of fans were in agreement. The fact that Hemsworth hadn't had a hit in years didn't give them much confidence, with flops like "Independence Day: Resurgence" and "Killerman" doing little to convince audiences he had what it took to play their beloved monster hunter.

Despite the cast and crew attempting to hype up Hemsworth's portrayal ahead of the Season 4 premiere, the actor was met with poor reviews from fans as soon as the season dropped. Some weren't happy with his less imposing physique, and others bristled at his lack of screen presence. Whatever the case, losing the show's original star simply can't be overcome.