Why The Witcher Season 4 Was A Total Flop

It's never easy replacing a well-established performer in a major role, and the braintrust behind "The Witcher" learned that the hard way when Henry Cavill left the series to pursue other projects. Want to know why Season 4 of "The Witcher" was such a flop? Watch our video above for all of the details.

The biggest problem with the latest season of "The Witcher" is blatant — with two seasons left to go, the show inserted Liam Hemsworth as the new Witcher. Hemsworth is charming in his own right, forever having public goodwill thanks to his work as Gale in "The Hunger Games" franchise, but his take lacks Cavill's natural swagger. He's talented, sure, but it's hard to ignore his weaknesses whenever he's onscreen as Geralt. Episode recaps haven't helped to paper over the problem, with the insertion of Hemsworth into scenes Cavill previously shot making their differences even more apparent.

The season also suffers from the fact that Ciri (Freya Allan), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Geralt spend way too much time apart and searching for one another. It takes several episodes for them to reunite — though those invested in all three getting back together will be heartily rewarded by the end of the season. Unfortunately, some fans and critics weren't willing to wait that long.