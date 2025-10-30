We Need To Talk About Liam As The Witcher

Is anyone still tossing a coin to the Witcher in the fourth season of the show? That depends, really, because there are a lot of feelings about that recasting. Watch the video above to find out what we think about Geralt of Hemsworthia, or more specifically Liam Hemsworth as the new Witcher.

"The Witcher" Season 4 marks a significant departure for the fantasy show based on Andrzej Sapkowski's novels, since it's the first time that the series isn't led by Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. Replacing him is Hemsworth, who has joined the cast for the final two seasons of the series. It's a casting that has proved controversial among the fanbase. Diehard Cavillites turned up their nose at the series and declared the death of "The Witcher" after the departure of their favorite, while others urged viewers to give Hemsworth's version of the character a chance.

Now that Hemsworth's debut as Geralt is finally here, expect the conversations to fire up again and for very strong opinions to form about his iteration of the beloved monster hunter and how he fits into "The Witcher" timeline. Expect his delivery of Geralt's lines and his chemistry with other important characters, such as Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) and Ciri (Freya Allan), to be scrutinized.