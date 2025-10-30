We Need To Talk About Liam As The Witcher
Is anyone still tossing a coin to the Witcher in the fourth season of the show? That depends, really, because there are a lot of feelings about that recasting. Watch the video above to find out what we think about Geralt of Hemsworthia, or more specifically Liam Hemsworth as the new Witcher.
"The Witcher" Season 4 marks a significant departure for the fantasy show based on Andrzej Sapkowski's novels, since it's the first time that the series isn't led by Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. Replacing him is Hemsworth, who has joined the cast for the final two seasons of the series. It's a casting that has proved controversial among the fanbase. Diehard Cavillites turned up their nose at the series and declared the death of "The Witcher" after the departure of their favorite, while others urged viewers to give Hemsworth's version of the character a chance.
Now that Hemsworth's debut as Geralt is finally here, expect the conversations to fire up again and for very strong opinions to form about his iteration of the beloved monster hunter and how he fits into "The Witcher" timeline. Expect his delivery of Geralt's lines and his chemistry with other important characters, such as Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) and Ciri (Freya Allan), to be scrutinized.
Liam Hemsworth was the first choice to replace Henry Cavill as the Witcher
Will anyone ever know the real reason Henry Cavill left "The Witcher" after three seasons? Maybe one day someone will say something beyond the "creative differences" line that's been peddled — or perhaps that's simply the truth, and it was the right time for each respective party to bid the other adieu. According to "The Witcher" showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, there was only one choice after the decision was made to mutually part ways with Cavill: Liam Hemsworth.
Hissrich told IGN that the role of Geralt requires an actor who can portray both the physical and emotional elements of the character, something she's seen in Hemsworth's performances since he starred in "The Hunger Games." Hissrich added, "What I really loved about Liam's work that I had seen is that he was able to organically blend those two things. He didn't have physical scenes and then emotional scenes. He was able to really carry this specific, I guess I call it soul."
So, does Hemsworth nail it as the Witcher, or will this new era be doomed to be known as the Switcher? Watch the video above for our thoughts on his latest role.