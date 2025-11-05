5 NCIS Characters We Wish Never Died

There are many reasons a fan of "NCIS" might lament the death of a character. They might have been someone's favorite character, sure, or they might have felt that the character met a bad fate they didn't deserve. Well, many fans of NCIS Special Agent Dorneget were devastated to lose him and didn't feel like he deserved to be killed off. But they also lament the fact that the character never even got the chance to reach his full potential.

Dorneget was introduced in the Season 9 episode "Sins of the Father" in 2011, and fans probably recognized actor Matt L. Jones, who was well-known for his role as drug-addled dimwit Badger in "Breaking Bad." Unfortunately, after a handful of guest appearances across the next three seasons, Dorneget was shockingly killed off in the episode "The Lost Boys" in Season 12. All told, he appeared in just half a dozen episodes, and many fans felt there was so much more that could have been done with the character.

Known for his dry, deadpan sense of humor, Dorneget was a fresh-faced young agent just getting the hang of the job when he is unceremoniously killed off, the victim of a devastating explosion in Cairo. Sorely underused and never given the opportunity to grow further, "NCIS" didn't off him just for fun, but because the actor wanted to move on to other projects. But because of the fact that Dorneget was also a rare LGBTQ+ character, especially on "NCIS," his death also raised alarm bells, making it feel like a step backward for the show.