What Happened To Fornell On NCIS? The Real Reason Juliette Angelo Left The Series

"NCIS" is pushing 20 years old, and the procedural crime drama shows no signs of slowing down its naval investigations. Throughout its run, the CBS series has had a rotating cast of memorable characters, both main and side, killing off plenty of them to pull at fans' heartstrings.

One of the show's most lovable side characters was Emily Fornell, whose death sent the fandom into a tailspin. Fornell (Juliette Angelo) was a recurring character on "NCIS," appearing in numerous episodes following her debut in Season 4. The daughter of FBI Agent Tobias C. Fornell (Joe Spano) and IRS criminal investigator Diane Sterling (Melinda McGaw), Emily's story turned to tragedy when she died from a drug overdose in Season 18.

While Emily wasn't a main character, "NCIS" depicted her struggles with addiction over her multi-season appearances. By Season 18, her years of hard work seemed to pay off, and it looked as if Emily had weathered the storm, coming out the other end a healthier person. However, that bliss was short-lived, as not only did she die, but she did so off-screen after relapsing alone, punching every "NCIS" fan right in the gut.