10 Award-Season Movies That Got Absolutely Trashed By Critics

When September rolls around and some of the big film festivals get underway, you know award season has begun. Until December, movie studios of all sizes release their best features, hoping they have a shot at Oscar glory. 2025 has already been a rough time for some contenders. Projects like "Ammonite" and "After the Hunt" haven't earned their hype, and the season's big biopic, "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere," is perplexingly bad. These movies likely won't become award-winning darlings.

They're not alone. If there is any comfort for the crew of those films, it's that their critical reception has been nowhere as toxic as some of the most detested award-bait movies released over the years. We're going to discuss 10 award-season features that had such notorious critical receptions that they're still held up as examples of cinematic art gone awry — stabs at prestige filmmaking that devolved into dreck. Their flaws vary greatly depending on the intent of each individual film. What binds all of these projects is shoddy craftsmanship that left everything on the table. These productions prove that launching in award season isn't enough to automatically lend your project those fancy laurels.